Silvio Santos returns to SBT and gives Patrícia Abravanel more powers

Reproduction / Instagram Silvio Santos met Patrícia Abravanel backstage at her show on SBT

Silvio Santos resumed recording his program on SBT after three months of rest. And unlike the other times when he took time off work, now he approved of all the changes that took place during his absence and took the opportunity to give even more powers to his daughter, Patricia Abravanel.

The column found that Silvio praised several points that were changed during his sabbatical: the scenario pleased him a lot and also the change in the structure of Jogo dos Pontinhos, which gained more dynamism and audience with the panel formed by comedians.

In a brief conversation with the direction and production of his program, Silvio warned that from now on “Patricia is in charge”. Yes, those were the words that were reported to the column by colleagues who work at the station.

There was an expectation on the part of some employees of the house, such as Helen Ganzarolli and Mara Maravilha, that they would go back to work alongside the boss as soon as he returned to record his own program. But he chose to keep the scheme set up by Patricia and kept his wards off the air.

Flor Fernandez, Gabriel Cartolano and Alexandre Porpetone, as well as Helen and Mara, will continue without being selected for the Jogo dos Pontinhos, a scene in which they occupied fixed chairs before Silvio handed over the command of his Sunday to his daughter.

What is still a mystery is whether Silvio will remain active until the end of the year or whether he will make “sporadic visits” to his own program. At SBT, the team is always ready to change the dynamics according to the boss’s decisions. And Patricia maintains the commitment to attend the station on the recording days, even without being sure that she will actually work.