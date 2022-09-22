Simone Mendes surprises husband with a luxury gift and businessman reacts: ‘Crazy’

Simone Mendes invested heavily in giving her husband, Kaká Diniz, with whom she has a happy marriage. The businessman turned 37 and won a jewel from the singer. “He’s going to go crazy, he was desperate for a black diamond riviera. Let’s smash this birthday present from my love!”, commented the artist on her YouTube channel.

The bracelet was placed in a box with stones to make the surprise. “My God! It matches my watch and hair. I loved it! I was dying to buy it. It’s a note, right?”, asked Kaká. In virtual stores, a similar model can be found for values ​​from R$ 14 thousand to R$ 47 thousand.

Simone reported that the Father’s Day gift for Kaká didn’t work out. Simaria’s sister explained that she brought her husband a pair of sneakers from the United States, but ended up making a mistake.

“They gave me a number saying it was his foot number, so I got it wrong. It was a huge frustration,” said the mother of Zaya, who turned 1 in February, and Henry, 8, who got a Parents themed party.

Simone Mendes leaves advice for fans

Following a solo career after ending the musical partnership with Simaria, Simone Mendes also gave a tip to the fans. “Look, people say: ‘So-and-so has everything. What am I going to give to so-and-so who has everything?’ It doesn’t matter. , he said.