Singer Cayo Rodrigues reveals diagnosis of aggressive cancer at age 28: ‘It was a blow’

This Tuesday (20), the singer Cayo Rodrigues, 28, known for participating in the reality show Rio Shore, revealed that he is facing an aggressive cancer, identified as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia type T (ALL). According to him, the diagnosis was made three months ago, and he says he is fully dedicated to recovery.

“Today, I’m going to tell you what’s been happening to me over the last few months. I think we need to talk. I look a little different, as you can see. Anyway, I was diagnosed with leukemia, it’s an ALL ( Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia type T), and I found this out on June 25th. Before that, I was feeling kind of bad, leaving the show and having no energy. I’m a very cheerful and energetic guy, but I was feeling something different, shortness of breath, a pain in that region of the abdomen, in the upper part, and I discovered that I had this disease after going to some doctors, until we got to that”, he began.

The composer said he suffered a lot when he received the diagnosis, which happened after 40 days of hospitalization. “The first news like this was a shock… But, thank God, and with the support of my friends, my family, I managed to digest it, and today I have a smile on my face, facing it, overcoming it and believing it.”





Cayo spoke about the importance of donating blood and bone marrow for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. “I want to make a very important request for you: be a donor. For you who are donating, it can be another nice thing, but for those who are receiving it is a new opportunity to live. So, don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in life. someone,” he said.

The artist said that he is receiving a lot of support from his family and confident in the treatment. “I’m going to record a next video explaining my future plans to you, but that’s it. I have a clean soul and I want to thank you for watching this video, and I would like you to think about this request I make to you. A kiss for you all there!”

Finally, Cayo, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, explained how interested people can make a donation. “If you are over 18 years of age, be a blood and bone marrow donor. For those who live in Rio de Janeiro, it is very simple, just go there at Inca during business hours, it is at Praça da Cruz Vermelha, in the center of city. You can call them to confirm the time and take the test to be a bone marrow donor. The collection is done from 8 am to noon. For more information, call (21) 3207-1580”, he informed.

Watch the video:



