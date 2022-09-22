Sniper shoots kidnapper and child is released after 15 hours in prison

The man who held a child and a young man hostage was shot during the morning of this Thursday (22) inside a house in the Parque São Pedro neighborhood, in the North region of BH. Negotiations did not progress and a sniper, who is an expert marksman, shot the man. Leandro Melo, 39, kidnapped his seven-year-old stepson and a young man, 23, during the night of Wednesday (21), for not accepting the end of the relationship.

The negotiations lasted more than 15 hours. According to the spokesperson for the Military Police of Minas Gerais, Major Layla Brunella, the man threatened to kill the child and for this reason it was necessary to resort to the sniper. “We are very sorry, because it was not the outcome we would have liked, but it was possible”, she said in a first interview after the incident, when the police believed that the boy had been killed. In a second moment, the major explained that the kidnapper showed vital signs and that, therefore, he will be taken to a hospital.

The child and youth who were in prison were released without injury. “The child is fine, calm, has already had contact with the father. It’s ok, it’s calm, but as I said, it’s very small, it has no idea of ​​the gravity. The psychological aspect needs to be worked on, but the physical part is calm”, said.

Negotiations with the suspect were conducted by a police officer. They started last night and continued through the night. This morning, negotiations got worse, according to the PM. The power to the house was even cut to prevent him from having access to the information, which could have compromised the conversations for the freedom of the hostages. According to Major, there was no time limit for the negotiations and that the snipers would be activated in the face of worsening conversations with the suspect, which occurred in the face of threats to kill the boy. “He had access to his ex’s cell phone and the messages made him angry. Because of that, he started to interrupt the negotiations”, said the Major.

The man had as a condition for the freedom of the two the presence of his ex-partner, who is the child’s mother. The possibility was ruled out by the Police, since the suspect has a history of feminice with refinements of cruelty. The case took place in 2008, in the Maria Goretti neighborhood, in the Northeast region. The victim was found naked, with a cloth wrapped around her neck and with a mouse in her mouth. The crime would have been motivated by the end of the relationship.

Family members received audios with threats

According to the Military Police, he would have sent audios to family members informing them that he was going to kill the child. He was very nervous after he had access to the messages on his ex-partner’s cell phone. “All the time he was threatening the boy’s life. When we realized that there was a breakdown in the negotiation, that it did not advance and that the threats became more blunt, there was the use of the sniper, which is lethal force”, he said. Major Layla Brunella.

A cousin of Leandro’s said she saw the suspect online in the chat app. She texted him and he replied that he was fine. The suspect reportedly said that the boy’s life was guaranteed and that it was to reassure the child’s mother. Leandro also said that his life would not be preserved, because he wanted to die. The messages would have been exchanged around 7 am this morning.

For Major Layla Brunella, the outcome was not the desired one, as the intention was for the three to leave the house alive. However, the action was successful as the two victims were rescued. “When someone decides to go against the law, to kidnap a child, they know that lethal force may be necessary,” she said.

‘Legitimate action’, assesses expert

Public security specialist Vinícius Domingues Cavalcante considers the execution a “legitimate action” in cases where the kidnapper threatens the physical integrity of the hostages. According to the Military Police, negotiations were difficult and the man had said that he would only leave the place dead.

“Execution is an option if the operation commander detects that there is a real desire to harm the hostages or the individual does not really surrender. If they realized the risk and that there was a possibility of compromising the integrity of the hostages, it is correct,” he said.

the case

Leandro went to the house of his ex-partner, 25, during the afternoon of Wednesday (21). The residence is located in the Parque São Pedro neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. He was armed when he tried to approach the woman, who was accompanied by her son and a couple of friends. A neighbor saw the confusion and got in front of Leandro. The two women managed to escape, but the child and the young man were kidnapped by him.

The residence where they are is difficult to access, according to the Military Police. In addition to the military police, agents from the Special Police Operations Battalion are on site. The negotiations were accompanied by the child’s mother and father. During the morning, the woman became ill.