Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Globo publishes photos of Irma’s birth with the help of Trindade

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, the son Irma (Camila Morgado) will be born after being abandoned by Trindade (Gabriel Sater). However, the farmhand will return to the farm to help give birth to the redhead who will have complications.

So, when José Leôncio’s eldest son (Marcos Palmeira) sees the “Cramulhão”, he will frame it. “And your princess, how will she look?”, asks Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos). “She was always yours José Lucas de Nada. (…) It’s not a conversation. Your path and hers are one. They always were”, says Trindade.

Whoever advances the news is the official website of the work. It is worth mentioning that later Irma’s baby will receive the surname of José Lucas in the plot that ends on October 7th to give way to the soap opera “Travessia”, which marks the debut of Jade Picon on Globo.

Irma’s son has a surprising reaction at birth

In the final stretch of the telenovela “Pantanal”, the birth of Irma, who has been having premonitions and supernatural sensations since José Lucas was shot, is a surprise. As soon as the baby is born, Irma will see the baby smiling and be amazed.

“He is alive? And why aren’t you crying?”, asks Mariana’s eldest daughter (Selma Egrei) being acclaimed by Trindade.

“This little devil has more life than me and you. He has no reason to cry anymore… I cut the tie that held people’s lives together… And I’ll carry our promise with me”, the “Cramulhão” will say before to hand the child over to the mother. Who anticipates is the columnist André Romano, of the “TV Observatory”.