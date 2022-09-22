Sony seeks to expand catalog, says Yoshida

Shuhei Yoshida, head of PlayStation Indies, stressed that Sony is always looking to expand the PS Plus Extra games catalog. According to him, the idea is to keep adding projects as a regular initiative, where recommended titles and “great” games are made available to subscribers and enable unprecedented experiences.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Yoshida said that initially, the PS Now catalog served as inspiration for the arrival of independent games to the new PS Plus. This bias took into account the quality of the games and their limitation in the market, since many of them were never tested by the community on a large scale.

There are great, great indie games available when you move from Essential for PS Plus Extra. PS Plus Extra is really great value for money. We’re always looking to add or update the catalog so people can discover new titles or games they’ve never had a chance to play.

In addition, when asked about the Day One release for subscribers — as in the case of Stray — he suggested that the practice would not be repeated. At the moment, Sony is planning to generate long-term revenue for its games and should keep most of them, especially in the early years, as market units (retail and PS Store).

September PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Games Now Available

Last Tuesday (20), Sony released a new round of games for the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe catalogs. New additions include Deathloop, Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins and several others. Click here to see the full list.

Don’t forget to follow the MeuPlayStation on our official TikTok profile!