SP Justice Declares Itapemirim Group Bankruptcy | Sao Paulo

The São Paulo Court of Justice decreed this Wednesday (21) the bankruptcy of Viação Itapemirim and the ITA Transportes Aéreos group. As a result, the activities were terminated. In judicial recovery since 2016 with debts of R$ 253 million, the Itapemirim Group was once the largest road transport company in Brazil

“Considering this situation, the current legal, financial and commercial situation of the companies belonging to the Itapemirim Group, in particular, the procedures that would be necessary before the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) to proceed validly with the lease and subsequent judicial sale of these assets, considers that, pursuant to article 99, item IX of the LREF, the Court, upon declaring the Group’s bankruptcy, determines the closure of its activities, sealing of establishments and collection of assets”, says the decision;

Judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho authorized that Transportadora Turística Suzano Ltda. assume the bankruptcy estate of Itapemirim to “liquidate the assets of the Group” and “protect the interests of the collective of creditors”. Thus, Transportadora Suzano will take over the operation of Itapemirim’s bus lines.

“At the same opportunity, authorize the Bankrupt Estate to enter into an emergency lease agreement for its assets under the terms of the proposal presented, for a minimum period of 12 (twelve) months, in an injunction, in order to preserve the activities of the lines, pursuant to art. 117 and following of the LRF, until there is a designation of a subsequent competitive process for the sale of the operation of the lines”, he adds.

EXM Partners, which is the judicial administrator of the Itapemirim Group, said in a statement that “all manifestations will be made in the case file”.

Canceled flights, delayed debts and salaries: understand the Itapemirim crisis

The Public Ministry’s request was made at the end of last year, after the company suspended all operations, leaving passengers without flights on the eve of Christmas.

ITA airline cancels flights and affects 40,000 passengers

The prosecution claims that managers decapitalized the bus company to create the airline, which is now suspended.

The company has been in judicial recovery since 2016 and owes about R$253 million to creditors, in addition to R$2.2 billion in taxes. Even so, the group launched its airline, ITA, in May 2021.

In 2020, the company announced the hiring of around 600 professionals, including pilots, co-pilots, aircraft technicians and flight attendants.