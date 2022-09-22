Special Offer: MacBook Air 36% off on Amazon

This offer is to take advantage (really). O MacBook Air13 inches, in silver color is at a huge discount on amazon. It dropped from R$12,999 to R$8,259. It’s 36 % off in all and you can still spread the amount up to 10 interest-free installments.

MacBook Air 13 inch 13-inch MacBook Air, with Apple M1 processor, 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, 8G…

BRL 8,299

It comes with Apple-designed M1 processor, which guarantees a huge leap forward in CPU, GPU and machine learning performance. By the way, the 8-core CPU is 3.5 times faster than its predecessor and is up to the most demanding projects like video editing and gaming applications. In addition, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.

In terms of battery life, the MacBook also commands respect. It has an autonomy of up to 18 hours, according to Apple itself. Finally, the device also features 16-core Neural Engine technology; It is what guarantees advanced machine learning.

It is worth mentioning that because it is a promotional action, the 13-inch MacBook can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

To buy, click here!