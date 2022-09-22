sponsor says Mbappé is in “youth crisis” and sends a message

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

In an interview with Sport Business Club, the vice-president of KFC, Alain Béral, criticized Mbappé, ace of PSG and the French national team. He commented on image rights in the France national team after the striker refused to do a photo shoot with his teammates. He said that Mabppé is going through a “youth crisis” and doing “whimsy”.

He also sent a strong message to the French Federation and to the PSG player. The sponsor said the situation ” is an issue between the Federation and Kylian Mbappé. it’s not ours ”. He further stated: “We pay for something clear. If necessary, we will enforce our rights.”

Even criticizing the PSG player and the French national team, he fears that cases like Mbappé will happen again and it will result with “the end of funding federations and leagues by private actors, in case players no longer want to sign”said.

See the official statement of the French Federation on the Mabappé case:

“After concluding discussions in the presence of the French national team managers, the president, the coach and a marketing manager, the French Football Federation undertakes to review, as soon as possible, the agreement inherent to the image rights that binds it. to their players in the national team”.

Neymar’s opponent at PSG praises Brazilian and criticizes Mbappé

The air for Neymar at PSG seems to be changing, as even one of his biggest critics, Daniel Riolo, praised the Brazilian. On the other hand, who is being criticized by him is Mbappé.

“Neymar, upset, advances his pride over his shoulder. Messi works, but in L1 it’s enough. Only Mbappé is in a bad mood. He stayed on the project, except that’s not what he was told. It seems that there was never a question of Neymar leaving, but Campos… talks about a duplicate in the same position! It’s crazy how little noise that statement made at the end. No, the big problem is the 3-4-3”said.