Stabbed by his wife, Durval is transferred to the ICU of Hospital do Coração

posted on 09/21/2022 20:39 / updated on 09/21/2022 20:49



Durval was stabbed by his wife in the apartment where the couple lives – (credit: Iano Andrade/CB/DA Press)

Pandora’s Box whistleblower, Durval Barbosa, 70, was transferred from the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (Hran) to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital do Coração, in the South Hospital Sector. Durval is hospitalized due to the stab wound to the belly. The accused of the crime is his wife, Fernanda Gabriela Barbosa Rodrigues, 26, who was indicted for attempted murder and is being held in the Female Penitentiary of the Federal District (PFDF).

Despite the blow, the stab did not pierce any organs. The Correio found that, in the ICU of Hospital do Coração, Durval is stable and under observation by the medical team. In addition, medical examiners came to the scene to examine him. Because of a stroke suffered a few months ago, the former delegate has impaired speech, feels numbness in his arm and needs help to walk.

Durval was stabbed on Monday afternoon (19/9) inside the apartment where he lives, at 114 Sul. Military police were called to the scene and found the man injured. To the police, Fernanda claimed that she acted in self-defense and that she had used cocaine before the crime. Durval was sent to Hran by the Fire Department.

preventive detention

On Tuesday (20/9), Fernanda went through a custody hearing and had the flagrant arrest converted into preventive by the Justice. She was transferred to jail and will remain for 14 days in an isolated cell. The procedure has been standard in the prison system since the beginning of the pandemic and works as a kind of “quarantine” to know if the inmate will show symptoms of covid-19.

Fernanda’s defense alleges that she was having a psychotic break when she stabbed her husband inside her home at 114 Sul. The Civil Police of the DF requested a medical-legal examination of mental insanity, which must be analyzed by the Justice.

The magistrate considered the practice (stabbing) very serious and indicated a high degree of danger of the accused. “Although the apartment had cameras, these would not be available, reinforcing the feeling that the assessed party contributed to making the procedural investigation difficult. procedural moment. For these reasons, the release of the defendant puts public order at risk, which, if properly understood, is much more vulnerable in this case than in cases of ‘small’ crimes that are frequently committed”, he stressed.