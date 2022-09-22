stock current support and resistance By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Shares in Oi (BVMF:) hit a one-year low on Wednesday, the 21st, with the company suffering another setback after the consortium that bought the mobile network demanded cash back.

Tim (BVMF:), Vivo and Claro charged BRL 3.186 billion, alleging discrepancies in technical information about Oi Móvel’s assets. In practice, Oi would have to return BRL 1.74 billion, as the rest of the amount would have been retained by the buyers for potential closing price adjustments or indemnities.

Oi disagrees with the rivals’ opinion, claiming that the adjustments present “procedural and technical errors”, with “mistakes in the methodology, criteria, assumptions and approach adopted”.

At 1:37 pm, Oi’s shares fell 6.82%, to R$ 0.41. In the last 365 days, the shares accumulated a devaluation of 54.64%.

Here, Investing.com Brasil brings a technical analysis, also known as chart analysis, to point out attractive buying or selling points based on Oi’s price history.

The analysis uses moving averages and technical indicators to evaluate the paper’s daily and 5-hour charts. These results eventually produce an overall technical score for the action.

Hi on 5 hour chart

Moving Averages smooth the price, making it easier to see the direction of the overall trend over a given period of time.

In the case of Oi, 12 of the moving averages indicate Sell, against 0 that recommend Buy. Thus, the asset has an overall rating of “Strong Sell”.

Technical Indicators, on the other hand, focus on analyzing historical price data using mathematical formulas and not on fundamental structural conditions. Technical indicators are used by professional traders to predict short-term price movements in order to determine when to buy or sell. Examples of common technical indicators are the Relative Strength Index, Stochastic, MACD, ATR, ADX, CCI and ROC Bulls/Bear.

Of the 9 technical indicators used, all 8 recommend selling and none recommending buying. As a result, Oi also has a “Strong Sales” rating using this methodology.

In summary, looking at the 5-hour chart, Investing.com arrives at an overall “Strong Sell” result.

Hi on the daily chart

Taking into account Moving Averages, 12 are favorable for Sell, and 0 for Buy, which means an indication of “Strong Sell”.

As for the Technical Indicators, zero points to buy and 7 to sell, which implies a recommendation of “Strong Sell”.

In summary, the indication on Oi would be “Sold Strong” based on the daily chart.

Conclusion

Investing.com’s technical analysis process resulted in an overall composite score of “Strong Sale” for Oi’s stock.

Relevant supports: R$ 0.40; BRL 0.42; BRL 0.43.

Pivot Point: BRL 0.45.

Relevant resistors: R$ 0.46; BRL 0.48; BRL 0.49.

