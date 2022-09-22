Super Wednesday with interest rate definitions in the US and Brazil – see what matters today

THE super fourth will bring two relevant decisions for the Brazilian financial market. First, the Fed (Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States) announces at 3 pm the new interest rate of the largest economy in the world. The main bet is for the third consecutive increase of 0.75 percentage point, but worse-than-expected inflation data last week opened a gap for those who see a 1 percentage point increase.

More than the number, investors are waiting for the speech that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will give at 3:30 pm. The ears will search for possible clues of the next steps of the American monetary policy in an attempt to stop the increase in inflation, which rose 0.1% in August, compared to a drop of 0.1% expected by the market.

The main concern, however, is with the core, which excludes items with greater price volatility (energy and food). Without considering the sharp drop in gasoline, this inflation measure showed a rise of 0.6%, double the forecast by analysts.

Awaiting the decision, US futures indexes rise on Wednesday morning. By 8 am, the Dow was up 0.33%, the S&P 500 was up 0.30% and the Nasdaq was up 0.12%. At the same time, the Eurostoxx 50, the main European index, rose 0.11%.

Why does it matter?

Higher interest rates in large economies detract from the attractiveness of assets in emerging countries such as Brazil. In addition, the fear is that the monetary tightening in the US will lead to a global recession, which would also impact the Brazilian economy.

Brazilian investors are also waiting for the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decision on the Selic, which will be released after 6:30 pm. Contrary to the American scenario, here the biggest bets are on the end of the cycle of hike in the basic interest rate at the current level of 13.75% per year.

If this happens, it will be the first meeting since March 2021 in which a Copom meeting ends without raising the base rate. Since then, the monetary authority has raised the Selic by 11.75 percentage points, one of the biggest shocks to interest rates since the creation of the real plan.

