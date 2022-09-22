Supreme disarmament takes place of Congress

Congratulations, broadcasters! September 21 is our day. That’s my origin: I’ve been on the microphone since I was 7, because my father was also on the radio and called me to play a child role in a soap opera, which was live. A hug to all colleagues!

Parties get in the Supreme what they don’t have a vote to get in Congress

The Supreme Court has already reached the majority to overturn 2019 decrees by the President of the Republic that guarantee the purchase and ownership of weapons. In 2005, in the referendum, the Brazilian people were asked if they wanted a ban on the arms trade and responded with a resounding “no”, at 64%. This is the popular will. Gun at home, in store, on property, is a deterrent. People will think ten times before they want to enter your house, your store, your property. That is why, since then, homicides in Brazil have been plummeting. A drop from 30 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017 to 19 today.

What is happening, then, is the opposite of what disarmamentists claim. But the Supreme is disarmamentist. In a hurry, he wants to do this before the elections, because the PSB and PT asked for it and Minister Fachin was issuing injunctions against the decrees. Minister Nunes Marques asked for a view, there was no deadline to return it, but he was run over, the others voted and there is already a majority to overturn the decrees.

Why did PT and PSB go to the Supreme Court? Because they don’t have a vote in Congress to overturn these decrees by the president on weapons and ammunition, and then they go to the STF. Where is the popular representation? Those who do not have a vote cannot ask for a graft, ask the Supreme Court to put a finger on the balance of power and change it, giving power to the minority. When the legislative minority gets reinforcements in the Supreme, that is not democracy. Also because overthrowing a presidential decree, according to article 49, V of the Constitution, is a competence exclusive of the National Congress: “stop the normative acts of the Executive Power that go beyond the regulatory power or the limits of legislative delegation”. The Legislature, by the way, has an obligation to defend its powers and prevent things like these. Paragraph XI of the same article 49 says that it is incumbent upon the National Congress to “watch over the preservation of its legislative competence”. Well, you’re not watching.

See how it works? The Supreme Court is a kind of reinforcement, a lever, for a party that does not have a vote in Congress. That’s what Luiz Fux meant when he took office as the presidency of the Supreme Court, asking his peers not to accept things like that, but it’s no use, there every head is a sentence.

Bolsonaro made a statesman’s speech at the UN

If someone asked me how I would summarize the 20-minute speech given by the president of Brazil to the UN, I would say that Bolsonaro’s praise for Alysson Paolinelli, who is Brazil’s candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize for the revolution in agriculture, caught my attention. . The president showed that Brazilian agriculture is in a position to feed the world; that Brazil is in a position to be a model of environmental protection; that Brazil has energy, in addition to food, to supply the world, with all this potential. He showed that Brazil has one of the lowest inflation in the world, lower than that of the United States, Germany, France.

Bolsonaro also said that Brazilians are open to receiving religious persecuted by the left-wing Ortega dictatorship in Nicaragua; that Brazil has shown service and is entitled to a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, but that the UN needs to be reformed to be more active in cases of war like this one between Russia and Ukraine. Bolsonaro asked for a ceasefire, that the channels of dialogue do not close; and showed that Europe is punishing itself when it wanted to punish Russia, because it is without energy, oil and gas; winter is coming and Europeans are using dirty sources of energy – unlike Brazil, which has 84% ​​clean energy.

The president spoke of freedom of expression, religious freedom, the right to protest, repudiated gender ideology, defended the right to life from conception and support for the safety of women. And he showed that homicides have been dropping here in Brazil, providing security for everyone. He mentioned the corruption that took place between 2003 and 2015 – but that this is a matter of the past. If I were to sum it up, I would say it was a statesman’s speech.

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos