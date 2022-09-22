





Suzy Camacho’s husband dies at 85 amid legal dispute with heirs Photo: Playback/Facebook

Businessman Farid Curi, husband of former global actress Suzy Camacho, died on the morning of Wednesday, 21, in São Paulo, aged 85, in the midst of a legal dispute between his wife and his heirs. He had been in a coma since 2020 after herpetic encephalitis – a neurological complication characterized by a viral infection.

The death was confirmed by the businessman’s children. “He leaves six children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a professional legacy of dedication to family and friends that will not be forgotten,” said the statement, which ended by asking for respect for the privacy of family members at the time of “immense pain”.

Curi and Suzy were married in 2013 under the mandatory regime of separation of property – a requirement of the Brazilian civil code for people over 70 years old.

court fight

The 60-year-old actress, who starred in soap operas such as ‘Brega & Chique’ on Globo and ‘A Força do Amor’ on SBT, is investigated by the São Paulo Public Ministry (MP-SP) for falsifying medical certificates to gain access to R$ 10 million from the businessman’s bank accounts, as well as for selling a mansion valued at R$ 65 million.

In a document sent to the police, four of Curi’s children say that the actress, taking advantage of the businessman’s fragile health, would be embezzling goods and resources. They cite, for example, that Suzy’s son “appeared with a Lamborghini vehicle whose value goes back to R$ 2 million”.

Through her lawyer, the actress denied the allegations. But the businessman’s children say that, since her marriage, the actress, “gradually and articulately, has been taking away from the elderly those who have always been by her side, such as friends, collaborators, and, finally, her own family members.” “.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!