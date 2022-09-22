‘Tactical’ nuclear weapons and Russia’s arsenal: what destructive potential does Putin have in his hands? | Ukraine and Russia

Share this report via WhatsApp

In his televised speech, he constructed the sentence as if his country’s use of nuclear weapons was a response to a threat to Russia:

“Several high-ranking representatives of NATO countries talk about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia. They even talk about the nuclear threat. even more modern than those of the NATO countries”.

Putin further stated that this is not a bluff on his part.

Putin announces a new turn in the war against Ukraine

In addition to the feared intercontinental missiles with greater destructive power, Russia has a nuclear arsenal with less destructive potential. These are called tactical weapons. They cannot destroy an entire city, and are meant to be used on the battlefield.

The country is believed to have at least 1,500 such weapons. (see estimates on Russian nuclear arsenal below).

These missiles for use in a radius of less than 5,500 km can be installed and launched from ships, submarines, aircraft, air defense and anti-missile systems.

Most Russian weaponry of this type is dual-capacity, meaning it can use both nuclear and non-nuclear warheads.

According to The Washington Post, the use of these weapons on the battlefield could break the taboo around nuclear weapons.

Tactical nukes have different effects: the explosion can be small but cause a lot of radiation or explode in a calibrated way.

After the Washington Post reported, Pavel Podvig, an expert on Russian weapons, said on Twitter that using nuclear weapons in this war could only have one of two purposes: to kill a lot of people or to signal that Russia is willing to kill a lot of people.

How big is the Russian nuclear arsenal?

Nuclear weapons have two destructive effects: explosion and radiation.

It is not known precisely how many nuclear weapons each country has, but it is known that Russia has the largest arsenal in the world. Estimates on Russia’s stock are that the country has 6,255 nuclear warheadsof which:

2,585 are offensive strategy (hit targets in remote regions, more than 5,500 km away)

1,910 are tactics, of lesser destructive power

1,760 are being scrapped

The United States has the second largest stockpile in the world, with 5,550 nuclear weapons.

The data are from the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), referring to January 2021, based on data made available by countries that have nuclear weapons.

The body created in 1966, in Sweden, classifies itself as independent and has part of its annual income attributed by the Swedish government.

A warhead is a nuclear weapon “stored” in a capsule to be placed in the cylindrical part of a rocket, missile or projectile.

What is the destructive potential of Russian nuclear weapons?

Weapons have different destructive potentials. In addition to tactical weapons, there are larger ones, which can destroy large urban centers.

Some of these weapons can reach the US in minutes (the US also has nuclear bombs that can reach Russia in minutes).

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested the “tsar” bomb, which was 3,000 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II.

The country still has a production park for these weapons to build new warheads and missiles.

In 2020, Russia spent an estimated $8 billion on its nuclear arsenal, according to the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (Ican). ).

Officially, Russia claims that its nuclear weapons serve to deter other countries from attacking it, that is, its nuclear arsenal is defensive in nature.