Tati, Bia and Deolane chat in the reality room

The atmosphere weighed heavily in the bedroom of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) between Tati Zaqui, Bia Miranda and Deolane. In the early hours of this Thursday (22), the peoas had a discussion full of profanity.

It all started when Tati, who was lying next to Kerline, needled Gretchen’s granddaughter in the bedroom. “Funny that nobody talks to the face”, replied Bia.

Then, the funkeira replied: “Oh, it’s going to be half an hour of c*” and Bia returned it once again: “Go on, you’re used to it.

“Absolutely! I give it with great pleasure. How delicious!”, replied Tati.

Annoyed, Deolane then entered the room and asked what they were saying about her, and Bia replied: “No, it was Tati. She told me to give her half an hour of sh*t.”

Tati said again: “For sure! I love it! I told Bia to give her half an hour of c*”.

The lawyer asked if they had said anything more about her and the funkeira denied it.

