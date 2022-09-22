Tati Zaqui appears with red lace underwear in hot photos and stirs

The singer Tati Zaquione of the participants in The Farm 2022, left a material kept secret as a gift to his followers. The famous team shared a news for fans.

Through Instagram, the advice of the blue-haired muse shared a devastating click in which the artist appears sensualizing with a red lingerie set.

With a farmer’s hat and a bottle of milk beside her, the peon, who has been causing Kerline’s approach in rural realitydid not skimp on the provocative face for the camera.

“Do you already know Tati’s METAVERSE? Not yet? So go to the bio, the link is waiting for you 😈”, said the caption, sharing the funkeira’s erotic photo project.

In the comments of the post, which attracted more than 65,000 likes, men and women left warm messages praising the beauty. “Yes friends she is a princess who doesn’t wear a crown💙❤💙❤”, melted a follower.

“She is already the champion of this Farm”, fired a viewer of A Fazenda 14. “Help, this woman is too beautiful”, said another fan. “Hot”, wrote another follower in all caps. “Beautiful wonderful fantastic”, said a fourth.

Tati criticized Deolane’s stance in the game

At fights starring Deolane in the first days of the confinement of A Fazenda 14 left some program participants impacted. In conversation with Ingrid Ohara and Ruivinha de Marte, singer Tati Zaqui confessed that she didn’t like the doctor’s personality very much.

According to the funkeira, since she met Deolane on social media, she imagined that the two could have a good relationship, however.was not what she discovered when she arrived in the rural reality.

“I thought I would like her [Deolane]. Arriving here, I saw that we are incompatible. I can’t feel comfortable talking to her. The attitudes she makes of wanting to talk too much. I don’t like it,” she snapped.

The voice of “Água na Boca” had already revealed that he is a person who usually selects his friends very well and that he has rarely been the target of confusion. “In my life, I have few friends because I select the environment I want to be in. In that environment, I never am. I don’t like to squabble,” said the peon.

