Taxation and owner: what will change in Bahia if the sale to Grupo City is approved

With the arrival of the City Group’s proposal for the purchase of shares in a SAF in Bahia, the partners will have the role of deciding whether or not to approve the transformation into a club-company and, consequently, the sale of the Squadron to the Arab fund. The decision will be taken during an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be convened after analysis of the agreement by the Deliberative Council.

Since the end of last year, the term SAF, which means Anonymous Football Society, has become popular among Brazilian fans. The law that allows football clubs a new club-company model was published in August 2021 and gained notoriety after Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Vasco joined.

Faced with a decision that will permanently change the future of Bahia, it is necessary to understand what this new model is all about. Currently, most clubs in Brazil, including the tricolor, are non-profit associations. These associations have a series of tax benefits that they would not have if they were companies, but also restrictions that prevent them from putting themselves on the market, having an investor or even distributing profits.

Since the 1990s, football clubs can become companies in the country. To do so, it was sufficient to opt for the Limited Association (LTDA) or Public Limited Company (S/A) model. Bahia himself lived this experience between 1998 and 2006, when he was a S/A whose majority shareholder was Banco Opportunity, owner of 51% of the shares. By the way, a debt with Opportunity, resolved only this year, was the last obstacle overcome before the formulation of the current SAF proposal, which will be presented on Friday (22) by the club’s board to the counselors, at an event in Fonte Nova .

The main difference between the SAF and the two models mentioned is that the new law deals exclusively with football. Thus, despite having an owner and paying taxes as a company when migrating from the association to the SAF, clubs have a lower tax rate than other companies, which results in an advantage to attract investors. That’s what the lawyer Fabrício de Castro, former president of the OAB-BA, explains.

“SAF has a more simplified way of taxation than companies in general. Some taxes are deducted jointly based on revenues, and this simplified regime helps a lot”, he explains.

The change to club-company is not mandatory, but the boom that has been happening after the creation of Law 14,193 (known as the SAF Law) is due to the expectation of attracting foreign capital – in a market with indebted clubs and investors with an eye on the recognized talent and sales potential of Brazilian athletes.

Clubs must follow a set of rules when migrating to the new model. Among the requirements are: the formation of a mandatory Board of Directors formed by the part indicated by the club and part by the investor; prohibition that the SAF administrator is the same as the institution’s; creation of a Fiscal Council; and control over information. The division of debts between SAF and the association may weigh on attracting investors.

“Looking forward, we now have a regulatory framework that greatly divides the debts that clubs previously had with the future of the club. Today the investor has the security that all the liabilities will not be managed by him. The investor is responsible for the past, part of the SAF revenue is destined to pay off old debts, but he can make the investments, the planning, and move on”, completes Fabrício de Castro.

Owner or partners?

By entering the market and trading the shares of SAF, the clubs have an owner. The investor will be responsible for managing the football, exploring the brand, deciding on the team’s signings and directions. Any contribution that will be made at the time of the purchase agreement is established in the contract. Depending on each case, the amount can be used to pay off debts or invested in another way.

“In terms of business, clubs need to have investment milestones when signing contracts. For example, the club that signs a contract today will have a minimum investment level. Warranties that need to be contractual. The law will not require the investor to make investments other than the contract itself”, says the lawyer.

It is important to highlight that, even with the creation of the SAF, the association remains alive. She will concentrate the club’s labor and tax debts. To guarantee payment to creditors, SAF must transfer 20% of annual revenues to the association.

Changes in colors, anthem, shield and any other symbols of the association can only be made with the consent of the association. In this case, the final decision will be made by the partners, who remain linked to the original institution.

In the Bahia example, no symbols will be changed. Club Atlético Torque, on the other hand, changed the badge and even the name after it became a franchise for Grupo City in Uruguay. Today it is Montevideo City Torque.

“The supporting member continues to exercise their rights within the association. In the limit that the association has of functioning in the SAF, the partner, inside the association, will be able to manifest”, explains Fabrício de Castro, summarizing what is at stake.

“For the SAF to exist, the original club must first approve it. There will be no SAF if these partners do not approve. So there is no suppression of rights. Evidently he will lose power, he will not be able to vote for president [da SAF]. But there will be more investment. It is a choice”, he concludes.