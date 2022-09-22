Technology: How to clear your phone’s memory

At first, the lack of storage memory on the smartphone can cause numerous problems, such as the slowness of the device, the difficulty of installing new programs and applications, and the crash of the entire system. Fortunately, there are very practical ways to clean your phone.

Even on devices with a large amount of internal storage, you will eventually find your mobile device sluggish. Furthermore, the cause for this problem may be related to the large amount of data stored on your smartphone.

As it is a daily use device, necessary not only for fun but also for work, it is important that it is always ready for any eventuality. However, even the smartest and fastest machines can end up having problems due to having a full internal memory.

The process of cleaning your phone’s memory, be it Android or iOS, is not difficult. With a few steps, you can delete files and applications from the operating system and make your phone as fast as new. In this way, we will see what to do to clean your smartphone quickly and efficiently.

Android cell phone

1 – Uninstall unused apps

Over time, it is common to fill your cell phone with applications and tools that end up not being used in your daily life. Sometimes you don’t even remember they exist. However, to delete them, go to “Settings – Applications”. Look for the apps that take up the most memory space and tap the “Uninstall” button.

2 – Pre-installed apps

It is common for some manufacturers to fill the phone with apps that have no use. Similarly, some games and tools can be expendable, that is, there is no problem in deleting them from your cell phone. Again, go to “Settings – Applications”, choose the program and tap “Uninstall”.

The smartphone will warn that the application can be associated with others, so that they will no longer be able to work. In short, if it is not essential for the system, you can delete it without any problems. Tap “Disable app”. In case of any inconvenience, you can go to the “Disabled” tab and reactivate them.

3 – Clear the gallery

You can go to your phone’s gallery and choose the photos you want to delete. It is a good option to guarantee a greater storage space on your cell phone. You can delete various photos and videos. You can use, for example, the Gallery Doctor, to observe which photos are good or not to keep on your smartphone.

4 – Clear app cache

This is a slightly more complex option. Some programs like Whatsapp store your photos and videos temporarily, so you have to be careful. Several applications fill the device cache unnecessarily. So, to free up more space on your mobile, it is convenient to clean them.

Go to “Settings-Apps”, look for apps that are storing a lot of information. Tap “Storage”, and choose “clear data” or “clear cache”. The second option deletes the temporary data.

iOS mobile

1 – Use mobile sites instead of apps

You can find a wide variety of apps on the App Store. However, they can consume a large amount of your phone’s internal memory. Fortunately, you can use web apps in your browser, saving a lot of space on your iPhone, like Facebook, for example.

2 – Use streaming services

To save more space on your device, a good tip is to use streaming services instead of copying your music and videos to your iPhone. That way, you leave your phone’s storage space for more important files, data and applications.

3 – Clean your phone’s RAM memory

This is a strategy that gives your device great speed. You can clear RAM memory without deleting files and applications. By the way, you need to use the iPhone’s Touch ID biometric sensor. Press the “Home” button and hold it until the “Slide to Power Off” option appears.

Do not turn off the device, press the button until you are directed to the home screen. The process should take a total of five seconds. In this way, the phone’s RAM memory will be initialized, clearing all the programs or applications that were filling it up. In conclusion, it’s a simple way to make your iPhone faster.