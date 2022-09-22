Tension with Russia, interest rates in the world and more: see analysis before investing – 09/22/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

The highlights of the day are:

-Global stock markets remain negative after the decrease in the chances of a softer landing of the economy in the United States after the Fed (Federal Reserve) confirmed yesterday the need for further interest rate hikes. In addition to this signal, the president of the entity emphasized that he will act strongly to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Another point raised, which worried the market, was the uncertainty of measuring whether monetary tightening will generate an economic recession.

-Attentions now turn to interest rate decisions in Europe, Turkey and South Africa. In the US, the only forecast indicator is the weekly unemployment benefit, which leaves at 9:30 am, with a forecast of 2 thousand applications, going to 215 thousand.

-Another factor of attention today is Putin’s veiled nuclear threats, which have been reinforcing measures to combat Ukraine. Because of these threats, the European Union said it decided to introduce “as soon as possible” extra restrictive measures against the Russian government.

– Here, after 12 consecutive increases in the country’s basic interest rate, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) chose to keep the Selic at 13.75% per year. The decision was expected, but the market was surprised by the lack of clarity regarding the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes, or more precisely, regarding the time the rate will remain high, since the Copom maintained its concern for the level of inflation.