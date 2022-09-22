Teratoma: understand the ovarian tumor with hair and teeth that tiktoker had – 09/19/2022

Lawyer Drielly Arruda told on social media that she had a type of ovarian tumor that developed into hair and teeth. The report has already reached more than 22.5 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok alone.

Drielly said he had a teratoma, a generally benign tumor that forms in the ovary and is known to concentrate different human tissues. “And it took me years to find out. The teratoma was giant, it had teeth, hair,” she says in the video.

This type of tumor is made up of germ cells, which give rise to gametes (popularly called eggs). “They can carry several different types of tissues to the ovary. Embryologically, they come from a lineage that can divide into several structures. [daí a formação de fios de cabelo, dentes, pelos e até mesmo unhas e cartilagem]”, explains Viviane Rezende de Oliveira, gynecologist oncology and president of SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery) in the Brasília Region.

According to the specialist, the teratoma is not caused by genetic mutations. In this case, there are changes in the cells of the ovaries stimulated by causes not yet known.

Does teratoma have symptoms?

In the video, Drielly reports that she has always suffered from severe cramps, to the point of having to go to the hospital almost every month to have medication in her vein. She was diagnosed and operated on for the tumor in 2014, after seeing a gynecologist specializing in endometriosis who ordered a series of tests on the young woman.

As the teratoma development process tends to be slow, it also takes time to show symptoms. In women, the disease usually appears in the reproductive age, concentrating between 21 and 40 years.

“The patient may not have any symptoms, because it in itself does not cause pain, but according to the size it can compress structures neighbors”, explains Viviane Rezende de Oliveira. Then there are discomforts, such as difficulty urinating and evacuating. Pain is more common in cases of torsion, when the mass rotates on its own axis.

need for surgery

People with teratoma usually have to operate on the tumor and do not need secondary therapies, since most cases are benign —according to Oliveira, about 1% of cases progress to cancer.

“The treatment ends up being surgical. We try to preserve the ovary when possible. If there’s no way, you have to take it out”, says the oncological gynecologist.