The cheapest ticket is one minimum wage; see values ​​of Lolla 2023

With general sales open today, the Lollapalooza music festival has revealed the exact values ​​of entry mobilities that include the three-day event. Lolla is celebrating its tenth edition here in Brazil and the demand for tickets is already high.

The cheapest type of ticket available is the Lolla Pass for students or PCD and Other Beneficiaries with Bradesco 15%, costing R$1,284.00 – the ticket gives access to the three days of the festival. Currently, a minimum wage, according to the readjustment of the Federal Government, is R$1,212.00.

At this time of economic crisis, many internet users have reacted negatively to the high ticket prices.

Available on the Tickets4Fun platform, the tickets are already in the second batch. The available ones are: Lolla Pass and Lolla Comfort Pass, both in the Student, PCD and Other Beneficiaries, Social and Entire Entry categories.

Lolla Lounge Pass tickets, which offer greater benefits, only have one lot, which is already sold out. Prices started at R$3,880.00 for Students and PWDs and other Beneficiaries with Bradesco 15%, and went up to R$5,344.00 for full tickets.

See below for available ticket prices (with added convenience fee):

Lolla Pass (Lot 2)

Student: BRL 1,512.00

Bradesco Student 15%: R$1,284.00

PCD and Other Beneficiaries: BRL 1,512.00

PCD and Other Bradesco Beneficiaries 15%: R$1,284.00

Social Admission: BRL 1,703.20

Bradesco Social Entry 15%: R$1,452.39

Whole: BRL 3,024.00

Whole Bradesco 15%: R$2,568.00

Lola Comfort Pass

Student: BRL 2,724.00

Bradesco Student 15%: R$2,316.00

PCD and Other Beneficiaries: BRL 2,724.00

PCD and Other Bradesco Beneficiaries 15%: R$2,316.00

Social Admission: BRL 3,036.40

Bradesco Social Entry 15%: R$2,587.60

Whole: BRL 5,448.00

Whole Bradesco 15%: R$4,632.00

Lolla was notified by Procon-SP to reveal the exact values

The Lollapalooza festival had to inform the prices of each type of ticket for the 2023 edition, after notification from Procon-SP (Sao Paulo Consumer Protection Protection Program) to T4F Entretenimento.

In this way, the event producer must inform the Lolla Pass, Lolla Day, Lolla Lounge by Vivo and Lolla Comfort by Next packages, specifying rates, freight, promotional discounts, in addition to proving the ticket load available for pre-sales and sales. to the general public in all modalities and sectors for each day of the event.