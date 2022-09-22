The curious oxidation field that surrounds our bodies and helps to ‘clean up the environment’

  • Alicia Hernández – @por_puesto
  • BBC News World

Two kinetic diagrams showing the chemical reaction around the bodies

Credit, University of California at Irvine

photo caption,

The “oxidation field” around us looks something like an aura of energy

That people emit chemicals—when breathing or perspiring, for example—was already known. But that we can transform other substances and, along the way, “cleanse” our environment, not yet.

This is exactly what a group of scientists from the Mak Planck Institute of Chemistry (Germany), together with researchers from the United States and Denmark, discovered: we have an “oxidation field” that changes the chemistry around us.

Whether outside or inside our homes, on transport or at work, we are exposed to a multitude of chemicals and pollutants. From paints, gas emissions or even what we produce with activities such as cooking or cleaning.

Outside the home, these chemicals usually disappear naturally. As? With an infallible formula: ultraviolet rays, coming from the sun, water vapor and ozone.

