The curious oxidation field that surrounds our bodies and helps to ‘clean up the environment’

Alicia Hernández – @por_puesto

BBC News World

5 hours ago

Credit, University of California at Irvine photo caption, The “oxidation field” around us looks something like an aura of energy

That people emit chemicals—when breathing or perspiring, for example—was already known. But that we can transform other substances and, along the way, “cleanse” our environment, not yet.

This is exactly what a group of scientists from the Mak Planck Institute of Chemistry (Germany), together with researchers from the United States and Denmark, discovered: we have an “oxidation field” that changes the chemistry around us.

Whether outside or inside our homes, on transport or at work, we are exposed to a multitude of chemicals and pollutants. From paints, gas emissions or even what we produce with activities such as cooking or cleaning.

Outside the home, these chemicals usually disappear naturally. As? With an infallible formula: ultraviolet rays, coming from the sun, water vapor and ozone.

When these three components come into contact, hydroxyl radicals (OH) are produced, highly reactive molecules responsible for much of the “chemical cleaning” of the environment. That’s why these radicals are often called “detergents” of the atmosphere.

But indoors it is more complicated that there is a high concentration of OH radicals. In this case, it is the ozone that comes from outside that causes the chemical components of the air to oxidize.

Or so they believed until now.

An unprecedented study

“We seek to understand how to clean the atmosphere, an incredible mechanism is already well understood,” Professor Jonahtan Williams, an expert in atmospheric chemistry at the Max Plank Institute and who led this new study.

Until now, research on enclosed spaces has analyzed which components are emitted by furniture, paintings or curtains. Until they realize that the only thing in common in all habitable spaces is the human being.

“So we thought we’d see how the presence of humans affects the atmosphere inside (the residence).”

Credit, Mikal Schlosser, Technical University of Denmark photo caption, The experiment was carried out in a stainless steel chamber and was controlled from clothing to the toothpaste used by the participants.

All this knowledge, metrics and apparatus traditionally used in these outdoor atmosphere studies were applied in an enclosed environment.

“We did our experiment in an environment that was ideal, controlled, because we wanted to determine what came only from humans. ) and author of this study published in the journal science.

To do this, they used a room made entirely of stainless steel — a “climate control chamber” where there was nothing but the two women and the two men who participated in the experiment.

“It seems to be a very sober environment, because there is no furniture, no carpet, nothing. We even took care that the clothes of the participants were washed with unscented detergents. to ensure that nothing got into the room. We gave them a special toothbrush paste. . It was all very carefully controlled,” Williams said.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The greater the amount of exposed skin, the greater the reaction with the ozone around us.

The scientists ran tests at different temperatures and humidities, changed the participants’ clothes to expose more or less skin, and measured the levels of ozone entering the metal chamber.

The more skin exposed, the more oxidation

After exposing the participants to different amounts of ozone, they saw that hydroxyl (OH) radicals were generated. “We were surprised because it generated a lot of [radical]it was a really high concentration.”

They found that ozone reacts with human skin.

“There’s an oil that our skin naturally produces and that’s what keeps it flexible. And ozone reacts with one of its main components,” said William.

At this point, a chain reaction occurs. Ozone reacts with skin oil, producing other molecules in gaseous form that are emitted into the air and these, in turn, react again with ozone. This is when OH radicals are produced.

And the more skin is exposed, the more OH radicals (the “detergents” in the atmosphere) are generated.

An ‘aura’ around us

To better understand and see how this field of OH radicals looks around us and over time, they created a kinetic-chemical model at the University of California with a fluid dynamics model made by the Pennsylvania State University (USA).

With both models, they saw how the oxidation field generated by people varied with different ventilation and ozone conditions.

“From the results it was clear that OH radicals were present, abundant and forming strong spatial gradients,” says the study.

In the graphic model, the oxidation field looks like a kind of flame of different shades that leaves our body to the outside.

Credit, University of California at Irvine photo caption, Visualization of the “oxidation field” with different concentrations of ozone and OH radicals

Seeing the images, some may remember what some spiritual beliefs know as an “aura”, a field of differently colored energy that surrounds us.

A somewhat esoteric view of the matter, which Williams does not share.

“It’s a good visualization of what the field really looks like. But it has nothing to do with these things that aren’t scientific,” he said.

“The gradients (the different values ​​and, therefore, the different colors) that we see coincide with the empirical evidence of the chemistry that we measure. That’s why we had the confidence to show that this appeared around the human being”, emphasized Williams.

The implications for the future

While Williams and Zannoni tell us this is a first step, they highlight the future importance this discovery could have in many areas of our lives.

“In real environments we have many more sources, the chemistry is more complete, but we already have a baseline that could help, for example, mitigate the accumulation and concentration of toxics indoors and improve air quality,” he said. Nora Zanoni.

Although the study is focused on chemistry, “another area is to see what effects it has on people’s health and, although it still needs more studies, this is already a path”, added the scientist.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The study opens a door to see how we react to different chemical elements that we use indoors.

“When it comes to health effects, it’s something that’s important for us to know, especially after the pandemic, where we’ve all had to be stuck for a long time,” says Zannoni.

For the study of materials, paintings, furniture and the toxins they contain, this novelty could also mean a change.

“Until now, the toxic test of a sofa has only evaluated the sofa. Now it will be possible to evaluate the sofa with someone sitting on it, because the emissions from the sofa will reach you and will oxidize in their own oxidation — they will be doubly transformed in some way.” , commented Williams.

Zannoni points out that, although it is not the area they study, they consider that the oxidation field that we have around us could affect relationships between people.

“It is often said that a part of our communication is chemical, there is chemical communication in interpersonal exchange. So, if each one has this field of oxidation, depending on how it develops, this can affect the field of the other”, pointed out Zannoni. .

“It could be that this impacts the sensory functions of each one in a certain way”, concluded the expert.