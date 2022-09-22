The expected day has passed and the Chinese competitor of the Boeing 737 has not been certified





Despite all the hype surrounding the two examples of the COMAC C919 that flew from Shanghai to Beijing last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) – the country’s civil aviation regulator – has yet to grant the aircraft its certificate of type (TC). The feat was expected for the 19th of September, in an allusion to the name of the aircraft.

Regulatory bodies generally do not set deadlines for such milestones. However, many speculated about the date, as it coincided with the designation of the aircraft, as recalled by an Aviacionline publication.

The next significant date on the calendar is October 1, China’s National Day. The country often brags about its achievements at its annual celebration. So it wouldn’t be surprising that the original aim was for the new aircraft to receive the type certificate shortly before National Day.





Mixed feelings at Boeing

Boeing may be a beneficiary of C919 certification. Due to the complicated political environment, many speculated that the CAAC would not recertify the 737 MAX until it certifies the C919. Once the country’s ruling party can claim certification for its domestically-built plane, it can then open the door to Boeing and allow its customers in China to start growing their MAX fleets again.

In August, the president of Boeing China also stated that the Zhoushan 737 Completion and Delivery Center is “ready for the resumption of 737 MAX delivery” in the country.

However, there is still a lot of geopolitical tension; something that could make it difficult for the 737 MAX to return to Chinese skies. At the moment, it is difficult to create any expectations. Anything (or nothing) can happen.



