“The fans like me, ask for my hiring”; Luxa leaves ‘modesty’ aside and says he wants to direct postulant in a historic capacity in 2022

The 70-year-old coach has been unemployed since the end of 2021 and refused to work as a football executive at Santos

In more than 35 years of career as a coach, Vanderlei Luxemburgo had the pleasure of working in the main clubs in Brazil, with the exception of two. Internacional and São Paulo are the only ones on the list of giants to not have the “Professor” in their favor in any game. This Wednesday (21), the 70-year-old coach reinforced his desire to command one of the two until the end of his career.

to the program “The Night”, in Danilo Gentili, at the SBT, Luxa reinforced his desire to direct São Paulo, currently commanded by Rogério Ceni and close to the Copa Sudamericana title, which would end a 10-year fast without international cups. “I would like (to coach the team). I always wanted to manage São Paulo. I think it’s a great club, I had great clashes with Telê Santana, in wonderful games. It’s a great club, which has a crowd that likes me, asking for my signing . But unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”lamented.

In his career, Luxemburgo faced São Paulo de Telê several times, most of the time managing Palmeiras. In the 1990s, he commanded Verdão in the Parmalat era, which left the title line in 1993 and won the Brazilian championship, the tri Paulista (would win two more State Championships later) and the Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

Success at Palmeiras and Corinthians, also in the 1990s, led Luxembourg to the Brazilian national team in 1999, when it won the Copa América. Six years later, the coach was invited to coach Real Madrid from the “Galácticos” era, which had Ronaldo Fenômeno, Beckham, Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Robinho, among others.

Luxa’s last job was at Cruzeiro, where he ended the 2021 season. With the arrival of Ronaldo, who bought SAF from Raposa, the veteran left the scene. Recently, Santos sought him out, but for the position of executive director of football. Luxemburg refused, as he still has a desire to pursue his career as a commander.