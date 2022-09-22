‘The Farm 14’: Jojo Todynho rebuts Vini Buttel’s fatphobic talk | TV



Jojo Todynho detonated Vini Buttel’s comment in ‘A Fazenda 14’ – Reproduction

Published 09/21/2022 18:28

Rio – Jojo Todynho spoke this Wednesday (20) about a fatphobic comment made by Vini Buttel in “A Fazenda 14”. The pawn was talking to Iran Malfitano, André Marinho, Bruno Tálamo and Bárbara Borges about the medical exams carried out before the confinement when he mentioned the champion of the twelfth edition of the rural reality.

“Wow, guys, all I know is that heart test there. I mockingly said ‘Did Jojo manage to take this test?'”, fired the former participant of “On Vacation with Ex”.

On Twitter, the singer replied to the influencer and assured that she is in the crowd for the elimination of the pawn. “Vini, not only did I pass the test, I was CHAMPION, but you can rest assured that I’ll help you to clear your doubts out here, when he’s in the countryside, let me know so I can work together to get this fatphobic being,” he said.

Oh, Vini is so unnecessary… He asked if Jojo had managed to pass the cardiac test #The farm pic.twitter.com/nVSdoxInmr — Central Reality • #AFazenda (@centralreality) September 21, 2022