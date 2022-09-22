The Farm 14: Vini Buttel’s Nudes Leaked On The Web And The Staff Explains: “I Recorded His Adventures”

participant of The Farm 14, Vini Buttel has attracted the attention of netizens because of its alleged nudes leaked on the web. In one of the images, the boy appears comparing penis size to a bottle of deodorant. in another, he appears filming himself from the bottom up and touching the private part.

While not confirming whether these intimate photos actually belong to Vini, the boy’s team revealed that he has several nudes spread on social media. In addition, in a conversation with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal Em Off, the famous’s advice explained that he used to record his sexual adventures.

Advertising Could not load ad

“He recorded a lot of his adventures”

Regarding the nudes that do not show Vini’s face, the pawn’s team explained that only he will be able to confirm if the photos really belong to him. Nonetheless, made it clear that there are many intimate images of the boy on the internet.

“What there is most is his nudes on social media. He had an ex-girlfriend who was content and he was terrified of being exposed. He called her before the reality show, they talked and they were cool. She has pledged not to publish. Now whether this is hers or not, I can’t say. Vini recorded a lot of his adventures with dozens of women. But his legal department is aware of this story”, said Vini Buttel’s publicist in conversation with the columnist.

SEE MORE: Firefighter from the Eliana Program creates a profile on an adult content platform and gets excited about nudes