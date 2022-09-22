The Farm: Bia Miranda and Tati Zaqui exchange curses because of Deolane | It’s on the Net



Bia Miranda and Tati Zaqui exchange curses because of Deolane – Reproduction / PlayPlus

Bia Miranda and Tati Zaqui exchange curses because of Deolane

Playback / PlayPlus

Published 09/22/2022 05:07

Rio – After Shayan Haghbin won the farmer’s race this Wednesday (21), Deolane Bezerra took the opportunity to mock and drop a hint at Tati Zaqui and Kerline. The pair, however, waited for the doctor to leave the room to comment on the indirect, but they forgot that Bia Miranda, Deolane’s ally, was still present and took the pain of her colleague, starting a sequence of cursing between them.

“One week the hat [do fazendeiro] it’s hers [grupo de Deolane]a week is from here [grupo de Shay]”, joked the Iranian. “Yeah, the worst thing is when the people here don’t save you when there’s one left, but hug you when you have your hat on”, replied the lawyer as she left the room.

After that moment, Tati started talking about the provocation and Gretchen’s granddaughter snarled: “Funny that no one talks to her face [Deolane]”. But the funkeira didn’t put up with it and sent Adriano’s ex to do very inappropriate things and then the shack was set up. Check out: