The impressive image of Neptune with its rings captured by the James Webb super telescope

Abhishek Pratap 14 seconds ago News Comments Off on The impressive image of Neptune with its rings captured by the James Webb super telescope 0 Views

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC News Science Reporter

Neptune

Credit, NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

photo caption,

Details unpublished in more than three decades can be seen in the images of James Webb

The newly launched James Webb Space Super Telescope has generated spectacular new images of Neptune.

The observatory’s infrared instruments highlight features not seen in such detail since the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed the planet in 1989. This includes the rings and dust lanes that surround the ice giant.

Scientists are also intrigued by the different cloud structures, which should tell them something new about how Neptune’s atmosphere works.

In addition to the planet itself are seven of the giant’s 14 moons, the most significant being Triton, which looks like a star in Webb’s images.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

PM shoots ex-stepfather during rescue of child held hostage for 16 hours in BH

THE 7-year-old who was held hostage for more than 16 hours by his …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved