The impressive image of Neptune with its rings captured by the James Webb super telescope

Jonathan Amos

BBC News Science Reporter

5 hours ago

Credit, NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI photo caption, Details unpublished in more than three decades can be seen in the images of James Webb

The newly launched James Webb Space Super Telescope has generated spectacular new images of Neptune.

The observatory’s infrared instruments highlight features not seen in such detail since the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed the planet in 1989. This includes the rings and dust lanes that surround the ice giant.

Scientists are also intrigued by the different cloud structures, which should tell them something new about how Neptune’s atmosphere works.

In addition to the planet itself are seven of the giant’s 14 moons, the most significant being Triton, which looks like a star in Webb’s images.

This is because Neptune is dimmed in the telescope’s view by the absorption of methane at infrared wavelengths. Triton, on the other hand, reflects an average of 70% of the sunlight that hits its icy surface. It’s very bright.

Credit, NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI photo caption, NASA image: Neptune has 14 moons – the largest of which is Triton (geologically active)

Professor Leigh Fletcher from the University of Leicester (UK) is at the Europlanet Science Congress in Granada (Spain), where everyone is “trying to interpret this on our phones, but it’s amazing to see these rings, and we’re accessing wavelengths that no one has seen it before.”

“It’s great to see how excited everyone is!” he told BBC News.

“The longer wavelengths are new and could give us a window into deep circulation patterns, with a bright equatorial band that looks a bit like the bright bands of Jupiter and Saturn.”

“Neptune’s mighty storms are as active as ever, and the entire Neptune family is represented here, with those ring moons and Triton.”

Neptune is the most distant planet in our Solar System, besides Uranus and Saturn.

It circles the Sun at a distance of approximately 4.5 billion km and takes 164.8 years to complete one revolution.

Like the other outer giants of the Solar System, its atmosphere contains a lot of hydrogen and helium. But there is a very strong presence of ice, water, ammonia and methane.

Neptune’s diameter is close to 50,000 km, or nearly four times that of Earth.

Credit, NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI photo caption, In the wide view, you can see the oval and spiral shapes of galaxies beyond our Milky Way.

James Webb is a collaboration of US, European and Canadian space agencies.