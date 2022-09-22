September 21, 2022 | 20:42

The official health status report for those involved in a helicopter accident is out

On the aircraft were federal deputy Hercílio Diniz, candidate for reelection, the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares, David Barroso, the pilot, Fabiano Rufino and the announcer Luciano Viana.

The coordination of the campaign for the reelection of federal deputy, Hercílio Diniz, released a bulletin with the health status of all the occupants of a helicopter that crashed on the afternoon of this Wednesday (21), when approaching for landing in a soccer field, in Engenheiro Caldas.

On the aircraft were Hercílio Coelho Diniz (MDB), the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares, David Barroso, the announcer Luciano Viana and the pilot Fabiano Rufino.

All were rescued and taken alive by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU). device fall.

As can be seen in a video published earlier, the helicopter hit the wiring of Cemig’s electrical network, in a marsh area marginal to BR-116. With the fall, the cables broke and the fire started in the bush.

The four occupants had boarded the helicopter in Governador Valadares and were on their way to Engenheiro Caldas for a motorcade, as part of the campaign agenda for Hercílio Diniz’s reelection.

The full text of the press release is as follows:

official note

The campaign coordination of federal deputy Hercílio Coelho Diniz informs that the helicopter in which the candidate, the deputy mayor of Valadares David Barroso, the announcer Luciano Viana and the pilot Fabiano Rufino was, had an accident when landing in Engenheiro Caldas.

We have updated the health status of the injured:

Fabiano Rufino (pilot) – Has undergone tests and received medical attention to treat pneumothorax. It does well and remains under observation.

Luciano Viana (Announcer) – Passed exams and received medical attention. She had only minor injuries and is expected to be discharged in the next few hours.

David Barroso (Deputy Mayor) – Passed exams and received medical attention. She fractured ribs, had a pneumothorax and a pulmonary contusion, all treated. He remains under observation in the ICU.

Hercilio Coelho Diniz (federal deputy) – Passed exams and received medical attention. He is doing well and remains under observation as a precaution.

We appreciate everyone’s prayers and remain confident in everyone’s full recovery.

