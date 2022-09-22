The pop influence of candidates: see celebrities who defend Lula or Bolsonaro | Policy

Actors, singers, influencers and athletes are among the VIP supporters of the two candidates for the Presidency of the Republic who are at the forefront in the voting intention polls.

Based on recent statements by these artists on social networks and in the press, we selected 20 defenders acquaintances of Jair Bolsonaro and Lula:

There are still those who have already declared support for a candidate, but who, due to electoral circumstances, have defended the vote for another. This is the case, for example, of Tico Santa Cruz, lead singer of Detonautas and supporter of Ciro Gomes (PDT), who placed third in the polls for voting intentions. The singer defended the useful vote for Lula in the presidential elections, but reiterated that he is not putting aside the project he believes in.

Is it worth taking a stand?

While some artists raise flag, go to street demonstrations and post pictures with candidatesmany still prefer stay in secrecy. Either they don’t express opinions or they only give discreet likes and support to those who do. In the opinion of Júlio Beltrão, artistic director of the Mynd agency, discretion is chosen by those who do not want to “harm the source of income that is the internet and the production of content”.

“We know and have already commented that many brands are looking for content creators who do not take a stand. So, many of them prefer to omit themselves so as not to lose potential contracts”, he explains. The director says that, at the beginning of the campaign, he received many briefings from brands that asked people who had not yet taken a political stand.

“But we are living in a very important moment for the nation, for Brazil. So, not talking about politics or talking openly about your candidate raises a lot of fleas. Many are even being demanded by the fans themselves, as was the case with Virgínia and Zé Felipe”, she says.

When you’re a consolidated artist, who doesn’t just survive on publicity, it’s easier to defend your position, says Beltrão. When the artist takes a stand, he gains more engagement from the audience who have the same views as himexplains the director.

Support reinforces ‘belonging’, but ‘real life’ counts more

O public support of an artist “is not the primary factor in the campaign”according to Mauro Paulino, political commentator for GloboNews, in his participation in “Jornal das Dez” (see the full video below).

“What weighs more in the elaboration of the vote is in fact what the voter experiences in his day to day”, says Mauro.

“But the support of an artist, especially these influencers, can help in a factor that also has a weight in the elaboration of the vote, which is the feeling of belonging”, he explains.

“The voter, when realizing that certain artists, of a certain line, support a candidate, if they like these artists, they can feel belonging to the group that this candidate is associated with”, says Mauro Paulino.

“But, certainly, the guy who has an Anitta poster on the wall, but for some reason doesn’t like Lula, it’s not because Anitta supported Lula that he’s going to vote for him. any rejection of Bolsonaro, this rejection will weigh more heavily, which is mainly based on what he perceives in real life”, he ponders.