The secrets of the new Ford Ranger, which arrives in Brazil in 2023

Although the pickup trucks are far from being a sales success in Europe, they also have their place at the Hannover Motor Show, the world’s largest heavy vehicle and transport event. Proof of this is the presence of the new generation of the Ford Ranger.

This new generation of the medium pickup is already confirmed for launch in Brazil for 2023, with units still manufactured in Argentina and in specific configurations for the local market.

This does not, however, prevent us from using the European versions to find out everything we can expect from the new Ranger 2023 in Brazil.

Equipment such as lane-keeping assistant and adaptive autopilot help the current Ranger to defend the title of the most technological medium-sized pickup available in Brazil. But the new generation has items that can reinforce its position.

Share this article via:

Instead of two low-resolution color screens next to the speedometer, the new Ford Ranger has a 10-inch digital instrument panel.

The layout is similar to that of a Toro, with fuel and engine temperature markers on the side, but the screen resolution is much better.

Still speaking of screens, the multimedia center is a fourth generation Sync, with a 12.3-inch vertical screen. It concentrates car functions, multimedia and digital and two-zone air conditioning control. It’s so big that it has its own ventilation at the top.

Continues after advertising

Another novelty and exclusive among medium-sized pickups is the electronic parking brake, dispensing with an extra lever or pedal. The center console also has an induction smartphone charger and a rotary selector for 4×4 traction and driving modes, another novelty.

The panel is more vertical and, in some ways, more raw. It does not have the proposal to imitate a passenger car, as before. They even bothered to cover a strip in vinyl at the top to inspire some refinement, but the impression is that the other plastics are looking worse.

In front of the passenger car, there are three stacked storage compartments: one medium-sized and closed at the top, one open and the glove compartment. A retractable cup holder right on the side air outlet lets you keep drinks cold.

On the doors, an interesting and very intuitive solution is to have the internal handles integrated into the handles. It’s just not smarter than the side step at the end of the bucket.

The space for those traveling behind is not big. It even looks smaller. But increasing the seat inclination, if on the one hand it increases the flexion of the knees, on the other hand it supports the thighs better and the balance in comfort can be positive.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive universe with what you most like and need to know. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

The most complete “civilian” version in Europe is the Ranger Wildtrack, which has all the aforementioned items, an adventurous look and is still sold by Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle division.

And it has a V6 3.0 engine with 252 hp and 61.6 kgfm, in addition to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Below it there is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 216 hp and 51 kgfm, with the same automatic transmission.

In Europe, Ford’s passenger car division only sells the Ranger Raptor. But in a version whose V6 3.0 Ecoboost gasoline engine generates only 288 hp and 51 kgfm. But it has all the preparation in the suspension and the 4×4 traction system that can automatically intervene in the front and rear differential locks.

In Australia and Thailand, however, the emission rules allow the pickup to be fully breathed, reaching 400 hp and 59.5 kgfm.

Continues after advertising