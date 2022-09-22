THIS is the best fruit to strengthen the immune system

The immune system is responsible for ensuring the protection of our body, so we can point out that it is fundamental and must be working properly. One of the factors that directly contributed to your being in your best condition is maintaining a healthy diet. See a fruit that helps to strengthen you.

How to strengthen the immune system?

This is a great barrier of protection against foreign substances that can affect the health of an organism. In this way, to ensure the constant health of our body, it is necessary for the system to function properly. So, nothing better than a healthy diet to strengthen you, right?

According to a study by nutritionist Lisa Moskovitz, fruits are the foods that are directly linked to the growth and function of immune cells and, therefore, it can be said that a diet rich in fruits is already the first step to strengthen this system. . It is worth mentioning that no food is really capable of ending a disease, however a diet rich in nutrients and vitamins is a way to prevent or improve it.

In addition, the nutritionist stated that the Kiwi It is the best option to be consumed, as it helps a lot in strengthening the immune system. The fruit is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants that can help strengthen the body as a whole. According to the study of the professional, the vitamin has the ability to support cell functions and reduce inflammation. That’s why it’s directly linked to the system.

If you don’t like kiwi, there are other options that are rich in vitamin C that can also be added to your diet and that will continue to help you keep your immune system up to date. Orange replaces it well. In addition to fruits, other foods are also endowed with vitamin: broccoli, red pepper and whole grains.