THIS MOBILE CAN LAST UP TO 10 YEARS; know where it is sold

Can you imagine what it would be like to have a cell phone capable of lasting for a decade? It may seem completely unfeasible, especially considering current models, but believe me, it’s completely possible. In fact, it already exists, and is commercialized. That is, there are already some people in the world who come from smartphone and your tools.

Having such a device implies many questions, and even makes us wonder about the expected lifespan of a conventional device. Technology is full of amazing perks and upgrades, so why do cell phones have an expiration date? If you are also intrigued by this question and would like to know the type of cell phone mentioned, it is worth paying attention to the information.

Why does a cell phone have a “lifetime”?

First, it is necessary to understand the reasons why the devices have an estimated durability time. First of all, the advancement of technology is extremely clear in all areas of experience. Every day, cell phones are thinner, with bigger screens, with fewer (or zero) buttons, magnificent cameras, among other things. So why do they last for so little time?

Well, this period of durability is minimally thought of by companies. Every year, brands that sell smartphones launch new models, each time with more options and tools. Therefore, those who bought the devices two or three years ago, already live with the certainty that it is time to change. This can often happen not even for luxury, but because the device no longer meets the needs, such as battery and updates.

This means that the more the industry produces novelties, the more tendentious are the tools that limit the useful life of a device, so that the consumer is obliged to keep up to date. Among all these issues, therefore, emerged a European company with different ideas. The company has launched a device that can last up to a decade, and is very easy to maintain. The cell phone is still unknown, but the idea is brilliant.

Device that can last up to 10 years

Without further ado, the StartUp European company, Fairphone, is seeking to innovate the technological market. That is, the company aims to produce devices that go hand in hand with the environment, as well as with the pockets of its customers. That’s because the devices can last up to 10 years. In addition, it is also possible to carry out repairs on the smartphone in a simple and fast way, with totally affordable prices.

The idea may seem impossible to some people, but the trend is that this market will only grow more and more. The device is called Fairphone 4, and has the operating system android. According to the reviwes of consumers who own the device, it still leaves something to be desired in some aspects, such as more powerful cameras and faster access to applications.

However, it is worth remembering that the Fairphone company is still little known. Therefore, it has a low escalation of employees, which causes a direct impact on its productions. THE StartUp, however, claimed that with the higher sales of handsets, the company body is already making an economic fund in order to invest in cellphone improvements. In addition, they also guarantee that they are working so that cell phones keep constant updates, in relation to other devices in the world.

Device maintenance

When thinking about such a durable cell phone, it is impossible not to make assumptions about maintenance. However, Fairphone has thought of everything. The devices have a fully removable back cover, as well as a few screws that can be immediately unscrewed, anywhere. This is because, along with the other parts of the device, there is a key capable of opening it.

In addition, the battery and other parts are completely suggestive of renewal. That is, to have a better camera, just buy it and immediately insert it into your device. The same works for the battery and other parts. The company itself provides the sale of these objects. Currently, a new battery costs around $30, while a camera is $80.

In general, it is an excellent option, which in the future, can go viral, influencing other companies to follow the same model. Therefore, the device is only available in Europe. Therefore, the production is still in the testing and adaptation phase, in order to reach the whole country in the future. Finally, it is estimated that soon, the devices will be targets of consumers around the world.

