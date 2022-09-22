Three pizzerias in SP are among the 100 best in the world; Italy and USA share the 1st place in the ranking | Tourism and Travel

For dinner or even breakfast the next day, pizza is one of the “darlings” as a gastronomic option on all continents. Three São Paulo pizzerias were recognized in the “50 Top Pizza World” among the 100 best in the world. Italy and the USA share the 1st place in the ranking made by the 50 TOP guide.

The announcement took place at the beginning of the month, and the delivery of the trophy took place at the Royal Palace of Naples, Italy. The guide is signed by Barbara Guerra, Albert Sapere and Luciano Pignataro.

The pizzerias in São Paulo included in the top 100 of the award were: “A Pizza da Mooca”; “Leggera Pizza Napoletana”, and the “QT Pizza Bar”.

Pizzerias in SP in the top 100

A Pizza da Mooca – (77th position)

2 of 4 Pizza Marguerita from “A Pizza da Mooca” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pizza Marguerita from “A Pizza da Mooca” — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“A Pizza da Mooca” was the best placed on the list and has units in the Mooca and Pinheiros neighborhoods. The house was opened in 2011 and has already received other awards.

The menu is diverse and made with ingredients from local producers and traders. The dough is made with Italian flour. In the description of the award, critics indicate the flavors of caprese with buffalo mozzarella and anchovies.

“This award made us so happy that we need to talk about it again. And always thank our team, suppliers and you wonderful customers!”, says a post on the pizzeria’s social networks.

The 10 best cities in the world to live in, according to the ‘Economist’ magazine

See which are the 10 best amusement parks in the world, according to tourists

Leggera Pizza Napoletana – (83rd position)

3 of 4 Pizza by Leggera Pizza Napoletana — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Pizza from Leggera Pizza Napoletana — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The second best positioned in the ranking among Brazilians is “Leggera Pizza Napoletana”, which has units in the Perdizes and Jardins neighborhoods.

The house, which opened in 2013, is cited by award organizers as an informal yet refined environment.

The pizzas are manually opened on site and baked in a wood-fired oven. The dough is light and has natural fermentation. They are also produced with Italian flour.

In addition to the ranking, the pizzeria has already been chosen as the Best Pizzeria in South America at the Tre Spicchi awards, in addition to having the certificate of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN, a non-profit organization that recognizes true Neapolitan pizzas spread around the world).

QT Pizza Bar – (99th position)

4 of 4 Classic pizza from “QT Pizza Bar” — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks Classic pizza from “QT Pizza Bar” — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

The “QT Pizza Bar”, in the Cerqueira César neighborhood, appears in 99th place. As described in the list, pizzas with excellent fermentation are served.

Inaugurated in 2019, the gastronomic attraction is distinguished by the modern decor in the post-industrial style, with white bricks and exposed pipes, according to the description of the award.

Pizza with Parmesan, goat cheese, honey and truffle and carbonara are nominated by the judging panel of the award.

“Thank you very much for those who are part of our family and our customers”, wrote the profile of the house on social media.

See all the classifieds between 1st and 100th places:

1 – Masanielli – Francesco Martucci (Caserta, Italy)

1 – Una Pizza Napoletana (New York, United States)

3 – Peppe Pizzeria (Paris, France)

4 – 50 Kalò (Naples, Italy)

5 – 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria (Naples, Italy)

6 – Tigl (São Bonifacio, Italy)

7 – Francesco & Salvatore Salvo (Naples, Italy)

8 – Your Illuminati Pizza (Rome, Italy)

9 – La Notizia 94 (Naples, Italy)

10 – Tony’s Pizza Napoletana (San Francisco, United States)

11 – Spotlight NYC (New York, United States)

12 – Fratelli Figurato (Madrid, Spain)

13 – 48 pm Pizza and Gnocchi Bar (Melbourne, Australia)

14 – Bottega (Beijing, China)

15 – 50 Kalò London (London, England)

16 – The Pizza Bar on 38th (Tokyo, Japan)

17 – 180g Pizzeria Romana (Rome, Italy)

18 – Dry Milano (Milan, Italy)

19 – Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello (Caserta, Italy)

20 – Bæst (Copenhage, Denmark)

21 – Sartoria Panatieri (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

22 – I Masanielli – Sasà Martucci (Caserta, Italy)

23 – Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” (Tokyo, Japan)

24 – Le Grotticelle (Caggiano, Italy)

25 – Qvinto (Rome, Italy)

26 – Pepe in Grani (Caiazzo, Italy)

27 – Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City, United States)

28 – 0′ Munaciello (Miami, Florida, United States)

29 – Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 (Frattamaggiore, Italy)

30 – Spacca Napoli Pizzeria (Chicago, United States)

31 – Song’ E Napule (New York, United States)

32 – Via Toledo Enopizzeria (Vienna, Austria)

33 – The Scugnizzo (Arezzo, Italy)

34 – Pizza Zulù (Fuerth, Bavaria, Germany)

35 – La Piola Pizza (Brussels, Belgium)

36 – La Leggenda Pizzeria (Miami, Florida, United States)

37 – Pizzana (Los Angeles, United States)

38 – Crust (Milan, Italy)

39 – Kesté Fulton (New York, United States)

40 – Pupillo Pura Pizza (Frosinone, Italy)

41 – Apogeo (Pietrasanta, Italy)

42 – La Cascina dei Sapori (Rezzato, Italy)

43 – Peppina (Bangkok, Thailand)

44 – Patrick Ricci – Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni (San Mauro Torinese, Italy)

45 – Pizza Massilia (Bangkok, Thailand)

46 – Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco (Tempio Pausania, Italy)

47 – 400 Gradi (Lecce, Italy)

48 – Denis (Milan, Italy)

49 – Pizzeria Da Lioniello (Succivo, Italy)

50 – Ti Amo (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

51 – Kytaly (Geneva, Switzerland)

52 – La Balmesina (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

53 – Pizza Strada (Tokyo, Japan)

54 – nNea (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

55 – Enosteria Lipen (Triuggio, Italy)

56 – Officine del Cibo (Sarzana, Italy)

57 – Ken’s Artisan Pizza (Portland, United States)

58 – Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix, United States)

59 – L’Orso (Messina, Italy)

60 – Sbanco (Rome, Italy)

61 – La Pizza è Bella Gourmet (Brussels, Belgium)

62 – Fiata by Salvatore Fiata (Hong Kong, China)

63 – Napoli on The Road (London, England)

64 – Frumento (Acireale, Italy)

65 – Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana (Auckland, New Zealand)

66 – La Braciera (Palermo, Italy)

67 – Malafemmena (Berlin, Germany)

68 – Pizzeria Luca (Copenhagen, Denmark)

69 – Forno d’Oro (Lisbon, Portugal)

70 – 400° Laboratory (Paris, France)

71 – Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria (Kenmore, United States)

72 – Fandango (Potenza, Italy)

73 – Pizzeria Mazzie (Bangkok, Thailand)

74 – Il Vecchio e il Mare (Florence, Italy)

75 – Pizzeria Le Parùle (Herculaneum, Italy)

76 – Oops (Brooklyn, United States)

77 – A Pizza da Mooca (São Paulo, Brazil)

78 – L’Antica Pizzeria (London, England)

79 – The Dough Bros (Galway, Ireland)

80 – San Gennaro (Zurich, Switzerland)

81 – Giovanni Santarpia (Florence, Italy)

82 – Spacca Napoli (Seoul, South Korea)

83 – Leggera Pizza Napoletana (São Paulo, Brazil)

84 – Giangi Pizza e Ricerca (Arielli, Italy)

85 – The See (London, England)

86 – Forza (Helsinki, Finland)

87 – BOB Alchimia a Spicchi (Montepaone, Italy)

88 – Guillaume Grasso (Paris, France)

89 – Doppio Zero (San Francisco, California, United States)

90 – BACI Trattoria & Bar (Hong Kong, China)

91 – I Borboni Pizzeria (Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy)

92 – CIAK – In The Kitchen (Hong Kong, China)

93 – Sant’Isidoro – Pizza & Bolle (Rome, Italy)

94 – Al Taglio (Sydney, Australia)

95 – Surt (Copenhagen, Denmark)

96 – The Fiore Mio (Faenza, Italy)

97 – Pizzeria and Braceria L’Insieme (Tokyo, Japan)

98 – Futura Neapolitan Pizza (Berlin, Germany)

99 – QT Pizza Bar (São Paulo, Brazil)

100 – What the Crust (Cairo, Egypt)