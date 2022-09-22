Time of last meal may increase cancer risk

For those looking to have a healthier life, one of the main care is with food. The expression “you are what you eat” is proving to be more and more accurate for anyone concerned with ensuring a good quality of life. However, it is necessary to understand that not only what you eat is important, but also when you eat it.

According to a study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, those who routinely eat after 9pm can have serious health consequences. Those who do not leave at least a two-hour gap between eating and sleeping are 25% more likely to get cancer. The research results were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Experts have found that this is because your metabolism starts to slow down at night – but eating will make it speed up again, which impacts your body’s internal clock, known as your circadian rhythm, increasing your chances of developing prostate and breast cancer.

On the other hand, the findings suggest that consuming the last meal before 9 pm or leaving at least a two-hour gap between dinner and bedtime can reduce the risk of each cancer by 20%.

How was the study done?

To reach that conclusion, the researchers analyzed the diet and lifestyle of 621 patients with prostate cancer, 1,205 people with breast cancer, and 2,193 people without cancer.

Cases of people who work at night were excluded, which, according to previous analyses, are already naturally linked to a greater risk of developing one of the diseases.

Then, the researchers observed that individuals who ate dinner before 9 pm or at least two hours before bed had a 26-fold lower risk of developing prostate cancer and a 16% lower risk of breast cancer, compared to those who ate. after 10 pm or slept right after a meal.

“Everything seems to indicate that sleep schedule affects our ability to metabolize food,” said one of the study’s authors, Dora Romaguera. She adds, however, that more research is needed.