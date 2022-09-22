Tiririca beats the ‘Rei’ in action at the STF

Federal deputy Tiririca (PL-SP) won in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the right to use the image of singer Roberto Carlos, known among fans as “Rei”, in his election campaign this year. The decision was made by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

The action was brought by the singer, who is known as King among fans, and concerns the song parody The gate. In rejecting the request, the minister highlighted that, although it is necessary to control possible abusive and offensive conduct to the personality rights of the person who is offended, it is not up to the STF to decide issues that still await analysis by other instances of Justice.

Roberto Carlos questions the decision of the judge of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJ-SP), which allowed Tiririca to maintain the dissemination of the video. The parliamentarian has resorted to parody since the 2014 elections, when he wears a wig, blue clothes and imitates the singer.

Tiririca vs Roberto Carlos

In the STF, the singer claimed that the politician extrapolated the constitutional limits of the exercise of freedom of expression (in this case, artistic expression), violating his personality rights, specifically the right to honor and, even more sharply, the right to image. . According to Roberto Carlos, it is not a jingle or “mere use of a song as a parody”, but rather a misuse, unauthorized and harmful to the image and reputation, insofar as it relates his image to a candidacy. Tiririca denies the accusations.

For the minister responsible for the action, the examination of the complaint would require discussing whether the creation of a new work with a jocular tone, from elements of the original one, for electoral purposes, would or would not consist in improper reproduction of the parodied work.

“Themes that, in all evidence, escape the simple examination of confrontation that is sought in the opening piece”, said the minister, in the decision.