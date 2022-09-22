Tite comments on Abel Ferreira’s talk about the effects of Danilo’s departure to the Brazilian National Team

Last Sunday, a speech by Abel Ferreira, after Palmeiras’ victory over Santos, drew attention when he analyzed the moment of Danilo, who had been expelled for the second time in just over a month. For the coach of Verdão, this bad phase started after going to the Brazilian National Team. And this Wednesday, Tite answered his colleague at a press conference in France.

Tite preferred not to expand on the subject and even seemed to understand what the Palmeirense commander meant when he asked them to pay attention to the context in which the speech was placed. In addition, Tite praised the work of his colleague.

– This manifestation is based on a whole context and I know Abel. He is always open, receptive to us, doing an extraordinary job. This sentence has to be looked at in context and in the whole situation of what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to do these situations. Perhaps, I allow myself an observation that Gabriel Menino made at Palmeiras shortly after he returned and said “hey, after I went to the Seleção, things got different for me, as a young man, now I’m returning to my normal pattern”. He gave an interview like this. We have to analyze the context of Abel, who is an extraordinary professional and understand how he was placed – declared the coach of the Brazilian National Team.

Also in May, the Brazil coach called the Palmeiras midfielder for the friendlies against Japan and South Korea, which took place in early June. However, the young man ended up not having the opportunity to enter the field. According to reports at the time, the Cria da Academia became more shy and did not “show” during training and the days of coexistence in the selected team.

Since then, as shown by the THROW! last Tuesday, Danilo had a drop in performance and statistics, having been sent off twice in the period: once in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, and another in the derby against Santos last Sunday. Both expulsions were straight red. This sum of facts made Abel give his opinion about this bad phase.

Tite’s answer was given at a press conference in France, where Brazil is preparing for two friendlies at Data Fifa: against Ghana (in Le Havre), this Friday, and against Tunisia (in Paris), next Tuesday. fair. These will be Amarelinha’s last commitments before the final call-up for the World Cup, on November 7th.