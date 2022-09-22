Tite explains the team’s ‘superattack’ and praises Neymar: ‘Playing for…’ – 09/21/2022

Two days before the friendly against Ghana that opens the last period of games for the Brazilian team before the World Cup, Tite praised Neymar. The number 10 started the European season on a high, with 11 goals and eight goal passes in his first 11 games for PSG. Satisfied with the performance of the team so close to the World Cup in Qatar, the coach even swore.

“Congratulations Neymar, Ricardo Rosa [preparador físico da seleção e do PSG]PSG, Fábio Mahseredjian [preparador físico da seleção]. In that scale of importance, then it comes to us, because it is the result of this whole sequence for him to have the technical performance of extraordinary and exceptional athletes, and how quickly you think and execute. Speed ​​of thought and execution have to be in sync. And in it it is. He’s playing like hell (laughs). He’s playing a lot,” Tite said at a press conference today (21).

Neymar changed his role on the pitch at PSG after the exchange of coach Mauricio Pocchetino for Christophe Galtier, in the middle of the year. Now, he plays more like the national team, with creative freedom in midfield. Tite even thinks that he has even more possibilities with Amarelinha: “He plays in a 5-2-3 on the left side, with Mbappé in front and Messi on the right. [para marcar]. Here his creative process becomes freer, more open.”

This Friday (23), at 15:30 (Brasília), against Ghana, Neymar will have shirt 10 functions in the national team. He is the midfielder behind the attacking trio formed by Raphinha, Vini Jr and Richarlison, supported only by Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá in more distant roles. According to Tite, the idea of ​​this test is to see how the Brazilian team balances itself defensively even with so many players with offensive characteristics on the field.

“Balance. Every time you deviate from that level, you run the risk. Paquetá is a second midfielder who brings you a sense of creativity, but at the same time he brings you a right-back that gives you a defensive balance [Éder Militão]. So it’s creation and goal that’s our goal, but it’s consistency at the same time. In that balance a team is closer to winning.”

Brazil will play with the following squad: Alisson; Éder Militão, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alex Telles; Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar; Raphinha, Vini Jr and Richarlison.

Scare with Neymar in training

Neymar fell during training today (21) of the Brazilian team in Le Havre, France Image: Thiago Arantes/UOL

The training of this Wednesday (21) of the selection was marked by a scare that involved Neymar. The shirt 10 was lying on the pitch for about five minutes receiving medical attention and caused moments of tension between the coaching staff, players and journalists who followed the activity at the Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France. Tite admitted the concern.

After a fight with the reserve midfielder Fabinho during training, Neymar fell on the pitch and needed to be attended to at the same time. He complained of discomfort in his right leg. The national team’s medical department noticed a cut in the player’s right knee region and bandaged it, which allowed Neymar to resume training.

“I’m careful with human expectation. I’m not superman, I have my anxieties, I have a headache, I don’t sleep well. I’m an equal human being, but with preparation, studies and experience a lifetime. But it’s inevitable to have these feelings. Attention, yes, but naturally. I even talked to the doctor that I thought it had been a blow to the ligament, which had stressed the ligament. But when Fabinho split he had a cut, he told me. Incredible, the press knew before us. Of course, they put a magnifying glass, zoom in and give the diagnosis (laughs)”, joked the coach.