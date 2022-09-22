Tite opines on Abel’s speech and imagines how the selection affected Danilo

Coach Tite responded this afternoon (21) about the statement by Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, about the Brazilian team having done wrong behind Danilo. The Portuguese’s statement was after another direct expulsion of the player, this time in the classic against Santos.

It was Danilo’s second dismissal in the last seven games. Before, he had received the direct red card in the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América against Atlético-MG. The midfielder was punished with two suspension games and missed alviverde in both semifinal games, when Abel’s team fell to Athletico-PR.

“Man, this manifestation is based on a whole context. I know Abel and he has been very open and receptive to us. And he is doing an extraordinary job. This sentence has to be looked at in a context and a situation what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to quote this. I allow myself an observation that Gabriel Menino made shortly after he returned to Palmeiras: ‘after I went to the national team, things got different and only now I’m resuming’. We have to analyze the whole context”, said Tite.

Abel even gave indications that he was against the release of Danilo to the Brazilian team. “It was really bad for him to go to the national team. I remember I had a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion about his going, but I’m not in charge. He’s going through a less good phase, that’s part of it” , said.

The Palmeiras midfielder was called up for the first time to the selection during the FIFA date in June, when Brazil faced South Korea and Japan. It was not used by Tite in any of the games, being observed in training only.

The commander of the Brazilian team gave a press conference in read Havre (FRA), where the national team trains and prepares for the last two friendlies before the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Brazil will face Ghana this Friday (23), at 3:30 pm, and then will face Tunisia, on the 27th, at same time.