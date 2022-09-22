Tite reads ‘letter’ and sends a message to Vinicius Jr. and national team players after controversy: ‘Dribble, dance and shine’

In a press conference this Wednesday (21), the coach of the Brazilian national team spoke out for the first time after the case of racism involving the Real Madrid striker.

This Wednesday (21), after training for the Brazilian Team at the Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, the coach Titus spoke for the first time about the recent case of racism involving striker Vinicius Jr.of Real Madrid. And the commander broke protocol and read a ‘letter’, written by him and by the coaching staff, in support of the athlete.

During a press conference, the coach was asked about the case involving Vini Jr. and, instead of giving an answer, he read the note, and began by saying, in a message also addressed to the other players of the Hopscotch.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“It took me a while to express myself publicly. I’m not used to it and I only did it after I had the consensus of the entire technical commission of the Brazilian team. And it is always respectful to the opponent. It’s from Vini, and not just Vini, but for all athletes: ‘Vini and all the athletes, may you continue to bring your talent and art to those who love football. Dribble, dance, shine and continue to be you and your essence, always“.

“That’s the essence. She is the joy, the vibration, the celebration. And I showed the game against Chile, at Maracanã. They did the little dance together and there is no contempt against the opponent. There is not. When he had the goal there against Bolivia, he had the ‘dance of the Pigeon’. I know when it’s provocative and when it’s a beautiful act, of joy. May they continue to be happy as they are,” he added.

Tite is just another member of the Brazilian team to show support for the Real Madrid striker since last week, when Vini Jr. was a victim of racism by Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Agents Associations.

Last Sunday (18), before the Derby against Madrid’s athleticper LaLigathe ex-Flamengo was also the target of racist acts, this time by the colchonera fans, who sang racist chants, and who will be denounced by LaLiga.

Next Friday (23rd), Vinicius Jr. will start the Brazilian team in a friendly against Ghanain Le Havre, as confirmed by Tite, during this Wednesday’s press conference.