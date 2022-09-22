Today’s Games: Check the match times for this Thursday (22/09/2022)

Today is live football day, check this Thursday (September 22, 2022), the list of games that have been set apart especially for you. Soon we will have 15 matches divided into 5 modes.

So, for you who like to follow football on TV. The games start at 9:00 am, so soon we will be able to watch several games. The broadcast is on behalf of Premiere TV, HBO, Star Plus and SportTV. You can also watch it on open TV stations like Globo and Globo Play live.

Check below today’s schedule, with each game and the links of the roster.

Brazilian Serie B Championship

Vila Nova x CRB – ​​21:30

League of Nations

Kazakhstan vs Belarus – 11h00

Latvia vs Moldova – 1pm

Croatia vs Denmark – 15h45

France v Austria – 15h45

Belgium v ​​Wales – 15:45

Poland v Netherlands – 15:45

Lithuania v Faroe Islands – 15:45

Turkey v Luxembourg – 15:45

Slovakia v Azerbaijan – 15:45

Liechtenstein v Andorra – 15:45

Brazilian Under-17 Championship

Vasco vs Flamengo – 7pm

Second Division Championship

San Francisco-PA x União Paraense – 9:30 am



Carajás x Parauapebas – 9:30 am

Paulista Women’s Championship

Taubaté vs Santos – 19:30

