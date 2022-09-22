Tom Hardy surprises and wins jiu-jitsu competition in the UK

Tom Hardy showed that his combat skills go far beyond screens. The actor, known for his roles in Venom (2018) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), won a real jiu-jitsu competition in England last weekend.

Hardy participated in the tournament Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open 2022 and defeated all of his opponents on the mat, reaching first place in the competition. According to Deadline, one of his opponents admitted to feeling a little shocked when he saw he would be fighting. The actor replied, “Forget it’s me and do what you normally would.”

This, however, it is not the first time than the Hollywood star venture into sport and surprises with a victory. Last month, Tom Hardy also participated in a jiu-jitsu charity tournamentthe Reorg Open Jiu-Jitsu, in Wolverhampton, England, and raised money for the Reorg Charity by winning the competition.

Videos and photos of Tom Hardy’s latest victory circulate on the internet. The star, with a different look, smiles with the gold medal on his chest, holding a diploma that proves his first place.

“Everyone recognized him, but he was very humble and was happy to have time for people to take pictures with him. It was a real pleasure to have him competing in our event.” Sean Rosboroughone of the organizers of the tournament.

Hardy entered the martial arts world and began training in jiu-jitsu in preparation for starring in the film. Warrior (2011). The plot follows two brothers and rivals who end up meeting in a mixed martial arts tournament.