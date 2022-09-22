Trump indicted for fraud in family business in New York

Bernd Debusmann Jr and Kayla Epstein – BBC News

Former US President Donald Trump and three of his children have been indicted in a fraud suit following an investigation into the family’s New York business.

The complaint accuses the Trump Organization, the Republican’s family company, of committing “numerous” acts of fraud between 2011 and 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked the court to bar Trump and his children from serving as executives or directors in any business in New York State.

The Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing.

The former president and the Trump Organization are accused of distorting the value of real estate to get bank loans with more favorable terms.

“With the help of his sons and top Trump Organization executives, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth into billions of dollars to illegally enrich himself and deceive the system,” James said in a statement.

James, who is New York’s longest-serving attorney, is pushing for the former president’s firm to be barred from engaging in future real estate transactions in the state.

In recent days, she has been filing multiple criminal charges with federal prosecutors and the IRS.

In addition to Donald Trump, James accused the former president’s three eldest children – Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric – as allegedly complicit in the fraud.

The announcement came after the prosecutor formally rejected a settlement offer to end the long-running civil investigation into the business practices of the company and the Trump family.

The attorney general said that she intends to recover about US$ 250 million (around R$ 1.2 billion), which would be the amount resulting from the alleged fraud committed by the company.

