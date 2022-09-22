Truss says at UN that UK will arm Ukraine until it defeats Russia

In her first major speech at an international forum, the new head of the British government also presented her political project to the world.

EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, speaking at the UN General Assembly



the prime minister of UK, Liz Trusspromised this Wednesday, 21, in United Nations General Assembly that your country will continue to send arms to the Ukraine until the Russia be defeated. “Ukrainians are not just defending their own country, they are defending our values ​​and the safety of all … New weapons from the UK are arriving in Ukraine as I speak,” Truss said at the UN, in his first major speech at an international forum. . The new head of the British government assured that she will maintain or increase military support to Ukraine “for as long as necessary” and that her country will not rest “until Ukraine imposes itself”. The conservative leader responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call of 300,000 reservists, as well as his threats over the use of nuclear weapons, assuring that the Kremlin “is trying to justify its catastrophic failures”.

Truss also took the opportunity to present his political project to the world, highlighting economic growth as a great priority and promising tax cuts. “We want people to keep more of the money they earn so they have more control over their own lives and can contribute to the future,” he said. He said his aim is to give the British the “progress they have come to expect” and “lead a new United Kingdom into a new era” after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession to the throne of King Charles III. “We want this time to be one of hope and progress, in which we uphold the values ​​of individual liberty, self-determination and equality before the law.”

*With information from EFE