TSE allows Bolsonaro’s campaign to use old Alckmin lines against Lula

The court also fined the president R$5,000 for early electoral propaganda.

LR Moreira/Secom/TSE

Facade of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in Brasilia



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) considered the propaganda disseminated by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who recovered old videos in which Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), currently running for vice-president on the slate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), appears criticizing PT in previous elections. The videos show Alckmin saying that after breaking Brazil, Lula wants to “return to the scene of the crime”. In the request made to the TSE, Lula’s campaign claims that Bolsonaro used Alckmin’s statements that are temporally incompatible and that would lead voters to believe that the former governor of São Paulo does not support the Workers’ Party candidate. Minister Maria Cláudia Bucchianeri, rapporteur of the case, defended that Alckmin’s statements, although old, are real. The magistrate also stated that any changes in positioning are natural in the political game. By 4 votes to 3, the TSE also decided this Tuesday, 20, to fine Jair Bolsonaro R$ 5 thousand for early electoral propaganda. The decision was taken in a lawsuit filed by the PT that pointed out irregularities in the president’s conduct in the pre-campaign period, in April this year.

*With information from reporter Iasmin Costa