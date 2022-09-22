TSE gives networks 24 hours to delete images of Bolsonaro on September 7

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and Inspector General of Electoral Justice, Benedito Gonçalves, said this Wednesday (21) that the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, has disrespected a determination of the Court that prohibited the Chief Executive from making political propaganda with videos recorded during the commemorations of the Bicentennial of Independence.

According to Gonçalves, “a large volume of posts containing images of the Bicentennial celebrations” remains available on Bolsonaro’s profiles on social networks, “in clear opposition to the decision” of the TSE, according to the minister. He gave 24 hours for the companies responsible for the pages to delete the videos and established a fine of BRL 10,000 per day if the determination is not complied with.





On 9/11, in a monocratic decision, Gonçalves banned the president’s campaign from exploiting Bolsonaro’s participation in 7/7 events for electoral purposes. On that day, the minister had already given 24 hours for the Chief Executive to stop broadcasting any and all electoral propaganda material, in all media, that had videos of him during the celebration of the holiday. On September 13, the TSE plenary unanimously endorsed the decision.

The president’s defense even informed the TSE that it had carried out a “vigorous removal” of advertising content with images of the holiday, but Gonçalves highlighted that not all recordings were excluded. According to him, “what can be seen is that the campaign continued to make ostensible use of material whose exploitation for electoral purposes was expressly prohibited”.





“There is no doubt that all these images were affected by the ban. Not only was an injunction issued, determining that those investigated should ‘cease the broadcasting of any and all electoral propaganda material, in all media’, which, without of doubt, covers their advertising profiles on the internet”, he pointed out.





In addition to ordering companies to take the videos off the air, Gonçalves subpoenaed Bolsonaro and his vice-presidential candidate, Walter Braga Netto, to provide clarification in three days.