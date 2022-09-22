Uber drivers will be required to have electric cars soon

If you are an Uber driver, be prepared because you will have to buy or rent an electric car very soon. The company has determined that it wants to become carbon neutral by 2030, banning combustion-powered cars from the platform entirely. The action will have incentives and will start in the US, Canada and Europe, but could go global.

The determination was made by Dara Khosrowashahi, CEO of Uber, in an interview with CBS News. The company will begin to expand its Comfort Electric program to more cities and countries in order to meet the target set for 2030. The modality offers only electric car rides for a slightly higher price than Uber X.

However, drivers who use electric cars receive higher payments from Uber, as the company has lower discount rates for electric cars. Also, in the US, there is a partnership between Uber and Hertz for Tesla car rental. In Brazil, for now, there is no incentive for drivers to use electric cars.

Some rental companies even have this type of vehicle and companies like JAC encourage the exchange of combustion models for electric ones to save on the cost per kilometer driven. However, Uber itself did not signal any type of incentive or even the opening of the Comfort Electric category here.

It is not yet known whether the determination of full electrification of Uber’s fleet will take place in countries other than the US, Canada and Europe within the timeframe stipulated by the company. In these three regions, combustion cars leave the scene in 2030, while in Brazil this electric turnaround may take longer (but it will inevitably happen).

