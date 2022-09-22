Uganda announces Ebola outbreak, records first death

After confirming the death of a 24-year-old man, Ugandan health authorities declared on Tuesday that the country is facing an Ebola outbreak. Cases of the viral infection that can be deadly are concentrated in the central region of the country and, so far, laboratory tests indicate that they were caused by the Sudanese strain – which is a rare type.

At the moment, the Uganda Virus Research Institute has only confirmed the 24-year-old man’s Ebola case, but six deaths are still under investigation in the country. In addition, there are eight suspected cases. These patients receive care in a health unit and are in isolation.







WHO actions to control Ebola outbreak in Uganda

“This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda has reported an outbreak of Ebolavirus [tipo do] Sudan. We are working closely with national health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak, while supporting efforts to rapidly implement effective control measures,” said Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, in communicated.

To help with the control and tracking of cases, the WHO sent a team to the district of Mubende, in the central part of the country, which is the region affected by the current outbreak. At the site, the organization must distribute tents for the isolation of patients infected with the Ebola virus, seeking to reduce the spread of the disease.

More Ebola Outbreaks in Uganda

It is worth remembering Ebola is a very serious disease and can be fatal for some individuals. In addition, it can cause lasting sequelae in infected patients. So far, science has identified six different strains, three of which are considered the most dangerous — Bundibugyo, Sudan and Zaire.

In the current Ugandan outbreak, the Sudanese strain of Ebola has been identified as the cause. According to the WHO, “Sudan virus fatality rates have ranged from 41% to 100% in previous outbreaks.” On the other hand, early initiation of treatment has been shown to significantly reduce the numbers of deaths.

This is the third outbreak of the virus ever recorded in Uganda. The first occurred in 2012 and was also caused by the Sudanese strain. Now, the second was identified in 2019, but this one was caused by the Zaire strain.

