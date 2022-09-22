Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after six suspicious deaths in the country

posted on 09/21/2022 14:03



(credit: Belen B Massieu/Shutterstock.com)

After the death of a 24-year-old man, Uganda announced an Ebola outbreak in the country. Another six deaths are under investigation and eight cases under suspicion. On Tuesday (20/9), the Ministry of Health reported that the focus of the disease is Mubende, located in the central region of the country.

The case was caused by a rare strain from Sudan that had not been seen in Uganda since 2012. The country’s health minister, Ruth Jane Aceng, said that frontline workers such as health workers, security forces and immigration and customs agents began to be vaccinated.





“We have sent 12,000 doses of the vaccine (against the Ebola virus) and we expect another 10,000 additional doses this month, to control the eventual spread of Ebola in the country. In addition, we have intensified surveillance and contact tracing of the confirmed case”, said the minister. to AFP.

In some strains, the mortality rate is 90%. Transmission occurs through body fluids, with fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhea being the main symptoms of infection by the virus. Uganda has already recorded several Ebola epidemics, the most recent being in 2019, with a death toll of five.

With information from AFP*